IAG Cargo launches new service between Barcelona and Miami

IAG Cargo announces a new service between Barcelona and Miami with flights operating up to three times a week from 31st March

Miami is IAG Cargo’s fifth connection between Barcelona and the U.S. IAG Cargo also restarts services between Barcelona and San Francisco from 31st March

[18.03.24] IAG Cargo, the cargo division of International Airlines Group (IAG), has announced a new service between Barcelona and Miami. The route will run three times a week to Miami International Airport from 31st March 2024, increasing to four services from June to September.

Barcelona is one of IAG Cargo’s four hubs, alongside London Heathrow, Madrid, and Dublin, and is home to two of the IAG Group’s airlines, LEVEL and Vueling. Miami will mark IAG Cargo’s fifth direct connection to the United States from Barcelona, which already encompasses Boston, Los Angeles, New York’s JFK and San Francisco. This new route adds to almost 200 weekly connections between Spain and the United States. Barcelona is well positioned to connect the United States and the rest of Europe, with an extensive trucking network into nearby countries.

Miami is the world’s largest gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean and offers two-way cargo traffic, linking the Americas with Europe. It is renowned as a hub for the distribution of perishable products, hi-tech commodities, telecommunications equipment, textiles, pharmaceuticals and industrial machinery. The introduction of this service is being made possible by adding a sixth aircraft to LEVEL’s fleet.

Camilo Garcia Cervera, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at IAG Cargo said: “The transatlantic corridor is an important part of our network and supports so many of our customers. Miami is a thriving logistics hub, strategic for air freight. With our already well-established network connecting major cities in the United States with Europe, this new route will enhance our connectivity even more.”

IAG Cargo also restarts services between Barcelona and San Francisco from 31st March, with four weekly frequencies.