Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

How US intermodal operators are killing their own industry

BA: CAPITAL RAISING EXERCISEXPO: SAIA BOOSTDSV: UPGRADEBA: ANOTHER JUMBO FUNDRAISINGXPO: SAIA READ-ACROSSHLAG: BOUYANT BUSINESS HLAG: FOLLOW THE LEADERBA: RISKY STUFFKNX: UNCHANGEDWTC: RELIEF RALLY R: IN LINEDHL: AI PUSH IS HEREUPS: SCS BUSINESS ON WATCHUPS: RALLY MODE ON

BA: CAPITAL RAISING EXERCISEXPO: SAIA BOOSTDSV: UPGRADEBA: ANOTHER JUMBO FUNDRAISINGXPO: SAIA READ-ACROSSHLAG: BOUYANT BUSINESS HLAG: FOLLOW THE LEADERBA: RISKY STUFFKNX: UNCHANGEDWTC: RELIEF RALLY R: IN LINEDHL: AI PUSH IS HEREUPS: SCS BUSINESS ON WATCHUPS: RALLY MODE ON

Norfolk Southern Photo 117908053 © Alan Stoddard Dreamstime.com
Photo: Alan Stoddard, Dreamstime.com
By

The United States’ much-vaunted intermodal network is in an utter mess, according to a pile of testimonies delivered to the Surface Transportation Board, and detailed in this excoriating commentary, Material Handling & Logistics, by logistics consultant David Sparkman. He writes that the “six major freight railroads [in North America] appear to be committing slow-motion suicide”. Shippers are simply fed up with declining service levels, terrible schedule reliability and prices that relentlessly increase, and, in frustration, are using road as the mode of choice. The fault lies with ‘precision scheduled railroading’, which has become the darling of investors seeking to strip out as much cost from rail operations as possible, but which has left many services crippled.

“Today, shippers are turning to trucking to serve their freight transportation needs every chance they get, so they can avoid subjecting themselves to the unreliable service and rate gouging dealt out by rail lines. As a result, even in economic good times, railroad traffic has not kept up with the growth of the rest of the economy, the manufacturing industry, exports and imports and its main competitor – trucking.”

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Modal Shift On the wrong track Australia Avocados India

    Most read news

    DSV and K+N see margins squeezed hard in third quarter

    Air cargo shifts capacity to where the money is as holiday season begins

    Using Amazon Air services 'a win-win' for 'absolutely satisfied' K+N

    Freight rates on major ocean trades out of India continue to slide

    Carriers may have 'overshot' on capacity and will need to blank more sailings

    Maersk expects profit hike on strong demand and Red Sea crisis

    MSC ship first in line for delays with Montreal dockers set for Sunday strike

    Red Sea crisis proving 'a boom period' for feeder operators

    Could this five-in-one collapsible container finally be the game-changer?

    Final defendant in Polar Air Cargo case pleads guilty before trial begins

    Surprise meets Virgin Atlantic Cargo's 'bizarre' daily cargo flight to Brussels

    Harim would submit new bid if HMM came up for sale again

    CMA CGM purchases chartered Seatrade feeder quintet

    Overtime ban at port of Montreal goes on as 'special mediator' is rejected

    US lines: Where is all the sales talent in freight forwarding?

    Control of Wilson Sons could boost MSC dominance in Brazil