Creditors throw a lifeline to struggling US trucking group Yellow
Struggling Yellow Freight has been thrown a lifeline by its creditors, but getting the vital ...
“Did u say Yellow Corpse?”
(That came earlier today from a Premium admiral whose base case is Yellow Corp, YELL, will go under.)
No, I didn’t
Monday’s news that Yellow Corp’s lenders had agreed to relax some of the terms tied to its debt facilities, buying some time ahead of default, was indeed great news.
Good enough to justify a +45% relief rally after previous strength from distress, however?
Well…
To start with, and keeping in mind what follows (currently unrelated to the dismal Yellow Corp ...
Canada west coast port strike yet to bite – but it will
Carriers start diverting ships from Canada’s strike-hit west coast ports
Carriers run out of niche trades as pressure grows and freight rates tumble
OOCL results bode badly for shipping lines as rate-per-teu sinks
Brunei launches first container shipping link with China
JetOneX forced to park its 747Fs as charter rates dip below breakeven
'Toxic' air cargo market drives forwarders into Vegas-style risk-taking
Shifting trade patterns see Mexico become biggest exporter to US
D&D charges in freefall as carriers vie to keep shippers onboard
Two firefighters die in Grimaldi ro-ro blaze in Newark
August strike looms as UPS and Teamsters talks collapse
Airfreight rates: have we hit the bottom yet – if not, when?
Comment on this article