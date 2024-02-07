Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / HMM sale fails due to differences over management rights

HMM_Algeciras_Rotterdam
By

HMM’s sale to the Harim Group-JKL Partners consortium has been called off.

Another round of discussions with the South Korean flagship carrier’s major shareholders, Korea Development Bank and Korea Ocean Business Corp, broke down just after midnight, Seoul time.

After the Harim-JKL consortium was selected as the preferred bidder for the 57.9% stake in HMM held by KDB and KOBC in December, both sides should have agreed the sale details by 23 January.

Initial discussions failed to produce agreement and were postponed until yesterday, but no resolution was reached. The parties continued negotiating through the night, hopeful of completing the sale.

But those efforts came to naught when KDB and KOBC announced: “During the seven-week negotiation period, we worked diligently on mutual trust, but the negotiations ultimately broke down due to differences of opinion on some issues.”

The consortium of Harim Group, a poultry processor that took over dry bulk outfit Pan Ocean in 2015, and JKL, a private equity investment firm, offered around $4.9bn for the shares. A sticking point seemed to be the KRW1.68trn ($1.26bn) convertible bonds held by KDB and KOBC.

If the bonds are exchanged by 2025, Harim-JKL’s stake could be diluted to 38.9%, and the state-controlled organisations’ holding increased to 32.8%, leaving just a gap of just 6.1 percentage points between them. Even if KDB and KOBC were no longer the majority shareholders, they would retain management rights, including being entitled to appoint independent directors.

Harim Group expressed regret at the withdrawn sale. It said: “Negotiations weren’t easy, as we had a different position from the sellers. It’d be difficult for any private company to accept a deal that produces only the largest shareholder without guaranteeing actual management rights.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Harim Group-JKL Partners HMM Korea Development Bank (KDB) Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC) South Korea Asia-North Europe Cape of Good Hope Red Sea Crisis THE Alliance

    Most Read

    DSV is a contender for DB Schenker, but carrying some baggage...

    'Significant redundancies' as another UK truck firm enters insolvency

    Dock workers down under end strike at DP World

    Spot rates ease as Red Sea diversions become routine

    Strikes at DPW ports across Australia exacerbating empty box shortage

    Shippers adjust to Cape diversions, now they want freight rates to settle

    Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars

    Kuehne + Nagel cuts ties with Israeli military supplier

    China-Europe rail bookings surge for LTL service

    Can ONE, Yang Ming and HMM compete without a new alliance partner?

    There's more to the future of airfreight rates than Red Sea disruption

    All change at the top of DSV as Jens Andersen steps down early

    DSV's tight race against K+N on day one of Lund reign

    'Declining demand for transport services' hits DSV's bottom line

    Airfreight industry 'much more adept at adapting to volatile market conditions'

    Vishal Sharma becomes CEO Asia Pacific for DB Schenker