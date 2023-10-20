Hemisphere Freight Services invests in new warehouse at East Anglia’s first carbon neutral logistics park

PRESS RELEASE

The development by Curzon de Vere Ltd, will be the largest purchase by an independent company on the site.

Family-run logistics firm Hemisphere Freight Services has revealed that the steels are in the ground for its new 243,511 sq ft warehouse being built on the Suffolk Port One Logistics Park development.

The deal at the Port One development, comes as a response to the need for efficient warehousing space nationally in a highly competitive and advancing industry.

Moreover, being based on East Anglia’s first carbon neutral logistics park enables Hemisphere and its clients to significantly reduce carbon in the supply chain.

The site, scheduled for build and completion by Q1 2024, will enable the business to provide 34,750 racked pallet locations, which stack nine levels high, and an additional 8000 bulk loaded pallets on floors and mezzanines.

Craig Perrin, Director at Hemisphere, said: “This is a big moment for our business. Opening this additional warehouse will enable us to continue providing a full suite of logistics services to our current customer base whilst allowing us to address the challenges that we are seeing many prospective clients endure due to the lack of available warehousing space.

“Our aim as a business has always been to take the headache of logistics away from our clients by providing first class infrastructure and logistics services, all backed up by a brilliant team of logistics experts.

"We are determined to play an active part in the growth of warehousing sector, and helping drive the standards for the benefit of customers. The domino effect of growing this facility will enable us to store more products, fulfil orders efficiently, and to put more trucks on the roads to service more customers more quickly," he said.

The site will boast eight dock levellers, three of which are suitable for double decker trailers, and two 7.5 tonne hydraulic lifts for cargo and people. It will also house 6,600 sq ft of offices, equipped with showers, a canteen and a games room. The warehouse will also contain 12 EV parking spaces and 59 regular car parking spaces for staff and visitors.

Mr Perrin said investing in the new warehouse facility will be a huge step towards Hemisphere’s commitment to reducing carbon in the Supply Chain.

“As a brand new development, Port One is committing for all its new B8 warehouses to be carbon neutral from May 2023 and as such will be East Anglia’s first carbon neutral logistics park. The new warehouse will feature industry leading initiatives such as 80+ acres of roofing PV solar panels which will supply the warehouse needs for high speed car charging, office lighting and fork truck operation,” he said.

The additional warehouse is also a direct and continuing response to the unmet record-breaking demand for warehouse space as global e-commerce sales continue to exponentially increase.

Hemisphere client Elena Kabalkina of distributor Olli Ella, said: “Navigating the global retail industry is a challenge, but Hemisphere has always been glad to assist and are instrumental in making our UK operations a success.”

Louis Perrin, Director at Hemisphere, added: “This new warehouse meets the demands of our growing client base and provides our clients with the breathing space they need to grow whilst improving their logistical efficiencies.

“For Hemisphere, this is a logical growth step, in line with our clients’ growing needs and the huge number of opportunities that they wish to embrace. With our investment, we cater for client growth all while ensuring that their warehousing needs are met in a lean, efficient manner and under one roof,” he said.

The Hemisphere team are automating key aspects of the warehouse logistics process ensuring that their customers can take advantage of time and cost savings when they utilise the space.

Port One Logistics Park is a strategic development located close to Ipswich and Felixstowe Port, benefiting from direct access to Junction 52 of the A14; a major arterial route. Its proximity to Felixstowe makes it the most centrally located customs site within the Freeport East Zone. The Zone includes both Felixstowe and Harwich, making them, combined, the UK’s largest container port, and perfectly located for the logistics company and its clients.