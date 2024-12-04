Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Happy new year for transpac liners as shippers front-load to beat tariffs

DSV: UPGRADEGM: BIG CHINA IMPAIRMENTCHRW: DEFENSIVEKO: GENERATIVE AI VISIONKO: AI USAGEKO: MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCEGXO: NO SALE NO MOREGXO: CEO EXITDSV: TINY LITTLE CHANGEXOM: LEADERSHIP CHANGES FDX: DOWNGRADEZIM: BEST PERFORMER WTC: INVESTOR DAY AAPL: LEGAL RISKTSLA: UPGRADEXOM: DIVESTMENT TALKAMZN: HOT PROPERTY

DSV: UPGRADEGM: BIG CHINA IMPAIRMENTCHRW: DEFENSIVEKO: GENERATIVE AI VISIONKO: AI USAGEKO: MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCEGXO: NO SALE NO MOREGXO: CEO EXITDSV: TINY LITTLE CHANGEXOM: LEADERSHIP CHANGES FDX: DOWNGRADEZIM: BEST PERFORMER WTC: INVESTOR DAY AAPL: LEGAL RISKTSLA: UPGRADEXOM: DIVESTMENT TALKAMZN: HOT PROPERTY

mexico border
© Rexwholster
By

Liner operators are reporting full bookings for Far East-Mexico/South America slots into the new year.

Shippers are anxious to get goods from Mexico into the US ahead of president-elect Donald Trump’s impending new tariffs, and before Chinese New Year, in January.

A spokesperson for South Korea’s flagship carrier, HMM, told The Loadstar: “The demand for shipments from the Far East is robust, and we anticipate it to remain strong leading up to the early Chinese New Year holiday.”

Mexico is emerging as a production base due to near-shoring and, ahead of new tariffs, it is anticipated that shipping of semi-finished products will be expedited into the new year.

Korea Customs’ figures show that 263,400 teu was shipped between South Korea and Central/South America in October, up 24% from a year ago.

South Korean exports increased 35%, to 196,300 teu, and imports were up marginally, to 67,100 teu. Most of the container flows were to Mexico, which took in 89,300 teu, up 29%, with Chile, Peru and Brazil the second-, third- and fourth-largest South American trading partners.

Automobiles, electronics and chemicals are South Korea’s main exports to Mexico.

While Far East-South America freight rates have corrected after rising all year, they remain high. Last Friday, the Shanghai Containerised Freight Index showed Shanghai-Santos rates at $5,346/feu, up 2% on the previous week, but below 1 November’s $6,359/feu.

The Korea Composite Container Index showed the South Korea-Latin America East Coast rate averaged $6,021/feu on Monday, down 2% from the previous week, while the South Korea-Latin America West Coast rate averaged $3,807/feu, a 1% dip.

A spokesperson for carrier ONE told The Loadstar: “It’s possible additional tariffs will have an impact on customer demand and cargo flow/pattern in the future, but to what extent and when is uncertain.”

Xeneta chief analyst Peter Sand wrote in a recent blog post that the China-Mexico West Coast lane was “an immature trade”, as opposed to the China-US West Coast route. China-Mexico shipments peaked at 135,724 teu in June and have levelled off.

Mr Sand noted that, while volume growth into Mexico had been exponential in 2021, 2023 and 2024, real container shipments were still lower than mature markets. The volatility could be seen in China-Mexico West Coast rates peaking six times this year, compared with three times for China-USWC rates.

He wrote: “Volumes on this trade show it’s an increasingly attractive option for shippers, but this volatility means it comes with the risk of unpredictable freight spend.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-Mexico HMM Ocean Network Express (ONE) AP Moller - Maersk Evergreen Hapag-Lloyd Matson ONE network OOCL Regional Container Lines Transpacific Zim

    Most read news

    MSC adds even more port calls to its 2025 standalone network

    Tariff threat makes no waves as spot rates tread water ahead of new GRIs

    Truck driver shortage in Europe at crisis level – and is set to get worse

    The Red Sea crisis and its impact on containership deployment

    January strike at US east and Gulf coast ports now inevitable, say forwarders

    €1.9bn handout for DB Cargo restructure 'is in line with EU state aid rules'

    Indian air cargo really flying, powered by a booming ecommerce market

    Maersk orders 20 more dual-fuel newbuildings – on course for fleet renewal by 2030

    UK eyes expanding its ETS to deepsea shipping – closing EU loophole

    Airfreight rates level out, but looming turbulence could see prices rise again

    A new trade war with US would threaten China’s 'historic' airfreight boom

    Trump tariffs on China a boost for exporters in Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea

    Performance is king as Chapman Freeborn rings the changes at the top

    Israeli cargo airline appeals against Belgian arms shipment ban

    Feeder operators circle, eyeing the prospect of mainline calls at Vizhinjam

    Golden State fast becoming a 'goldmine' for organised cargo crime