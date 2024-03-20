Green Terminal Pact marks another environmental first for Hactl

By LoadstarEditorial 20/03/2024

PRESS RELEASE

(Hong Kong, 20 March 2024) In its latest move to achieve net zero, Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl) – Hong Kong’s largest independent handler – has launched a voluntary Green Terminal Pact (GTP) to engage its SuperTerminal 1 tenants in reducing its carbon footprint and creating an environmentally-conscious workplace.

The aims of the GTP are to help Hactl and its tenants reduce energy consumption, and prepare for Hong Kong’s Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Charging Scheme, by providing a system of quantitative measurements. Hactl has installed smart meters in participating tenants’ offices to help track energy consumption, and has organised numerous briefings on the new waste charging scheme. Hactl has installed an additional recycling machine at its terminal, and will continue to collect waste for recycling to enable tenants to better manage and reduce their waste.

A key element of the GTP is a Performance Reward Scheme, in which participating tenants set targets for reduced energy consumption and waste, and increased recycling. Successful achievement of targets will earn trophies, and vouchers which can be used by tenants’ staff to buy a wide range of goods from local social enterprises. Hactl is the first member of the Hong Kong International Airport business community to launch a sustainability-themed tenant engagement programme, embodying such a performance reward scheme.

The GTP is voluntary, and all tenants engaged in proactive sustainability measures are eligible to participate. Tenants occupying over 70% of SuperTerminal 1’s rented office space have already committed to signing the Pact.

The GTP was officially launched at SuperTerminal 1 on 20th March, attended by staff and tenants. The launch event comprised two elements: a ceremony to set the initiative in motion, followed by the first in a series of quarterly sustainability events for tenants.

Says Hactl Chief Executive Wilson Kwong: “We are very proud to launch this exciting new initiative, and play our part in making Hong Kong International Airport a leader in aviation industry sustainability. We are very grateful to our tenants for their highly-positive reception for the Green Terminal Pact, which will help ensure success in achieving its aims.”

In 2018, Hactl launched its Green Terminal programme with the aim of creating the world’s greenest air cargo handling operation. Annual Green Weeks held over recent years have reinforced Hactl’s sustainability message to all staff, and encouraged their active participation through changes to their behaviour and lifestyle. The most recent Green Week also invited tenants’ active participation, and announced the establishment of the GTP.