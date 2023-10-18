Geodis opens Schiphol-Rijk temperature-controlled facility

Airlines for America files complaint over Schiphol slot reduction plan
PRESS RELEASE
Global logistics provider GEODIS has officially started the operation of its new 5500 sqm site in Schiphol on October 6th. Services to the pharma and healthcare sectors will be provided.
This new location is next to the existing site and will expand GEODIS’ footprint in pharma & healthcare, which is already well-established at the logistics operator’s Venlo site with a significant presence in contract logistics for customers in both sectors. The new Schiphol-Rijk investment will focus on freight forwarding and be part of GEODIS’ worldwide cross docking network for ambient and cold chain products.
The new location is TAPA-A rated for air freight and holds the appropriate CEIV Pharma certification for handling goods in the 15-25 °C and 2-8 °C ranges.
“Opening an additional specialized warehouse at Schiphol-Rijk enables us to offer customers a turnkey solution for pharma & healthcare logistics,” says Mark van den Assem, Managing Director GEODIS Benelux. “Increasing the synergy between our Contract Logistics and Freight Forwarding lines of business is a crucial part of our growth strategy and will have significant benefits to the supply chain needs of our customers”.
CEIV Pharma Certification is a globally consistent and recognized pharmaceutical product handling certification to ensure the international and national compliance to safeguard product integrity while addressing specific air cargo needs.
