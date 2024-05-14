GEODIS offers project Shippers a compliant and secure service

By LoadstarEditorial 14/05/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Global logistics provider GEODIS will showcase its Project Logistics services at Breakbulk Europe in Rotterdam next week (May 21st to 23rd). Tailored to individual complex, oversized and extra-heavy transport challenges its 550 specialists in thirty-five countries pride themselves on a service featuring expert governance and exceptionally security throughout every journey.

GEODIS’ Project Logistics entity serves the needs of customers across multiple industries including military and defense, energy, petrochemicals, renewables, mining, rail, and infrastructure, which require specialist handling of challenging loads utilizing air, ocean, inland waterways, road, and rail. GEODIS’ extensive global network ensures meticulous care in customizing and implementing end-to-end transportation solutions, backed by robust and accurate tracking technologies in a zero-harm environment.

At Breakbulk Europe industry experts Luke Mace, Global Senior Vice President for Project Logistics, Amanda Bouin, Global Senior Director of Energy, and Michael Giling, Project Logistics Regional Director Europe, among a host of other GEODIS professionals will be on hand at Booth 2F 31 (Hall 2) to explain in detail the capabilities of one of the leading logistics providers to the international project forwarding sector.

Project Logistics is part of Global Freight Forwarding, one of four Lines of Business that comprise GEODIS, the others being Global Contract Logistics, Distribution and Express Transport, and European Road Network. All act as a growth partner to customers across over 170 countries around the world. In 2023 GEODIS generated €11.6 billion in revenue ranking it No.5 among operators in the logistics sector.