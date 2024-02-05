Gebrüder Weiss expands in the US with acquisition of Cargo-Link

DSV is a contender for DB Schenker, but carrying some baggage...
Weak demand and overcapacity adding to carrier Red Sea stress
Freighters diverted as Anchorage Airport weathers huge snowfall
Red Sea crisis drove shipping rates up faster than Covid, but some are falling
'Significant redundancies' as another UK truck firm enters insolvency
DHL partners with Schneider Electric for greener transport
Strikes at DPW ports across Australia exacerbating empty box shortage
Spot rates ease as Red Sea diversions become routine
Hapag-Lloyd unveils 'significant decrease in earnings' in 2023
'Outlook not very promising', says UPS CEO, eyeing more cutbacks
News Podcast | Feb 2024 | Shippers demand liner transparency, Maersk/Hapag Gemini ‘game-changer’, Red Sea crisis domino effects
