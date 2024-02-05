Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Gebrüder Weiss expands in the US with acquisition of Cargo-Link

cargo-link
By

PRESS RELEASE

Acquisition of the freight forwarder Cargo-Link based in Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City / Lauterach, February 5, 2024 – The international transport and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss is expanding in the USA. Following the establishment of new locations in Laredo, Texas, and Miami last year, the US network is now expanding with yet another location. In Salt Lake City, capital of the state of Utah, Gebrüder Weiss is taking over the sea and air freight forwarding company Cargo-Link on February 1. “We are continuously consolidating our presence in North America. With Cargo-Link’s services, we are targeting the logistics needs of small and medium-sized companies. We will continue to develop Salt Lake City in our network as a starting point for worldwide air & sea transportation with a focus on transpacific and transatlantic transports,” explains Lothar Thoma, member of the Gebrüder Weiss Management Board responsible for the Air & Sea business unit.

Cargo-Link was founded in 1976 and, with its 15 employees, is mainly active in the sea and air freight business segments. The company also offers customs clearance services. Cargo-Link operates a 2,000 square meter logistics warehouse close to Salt Lake City International Airport.

Gebrüder Weiss has been active in the USA with its own country organization since 2017. Since then, the logistics service provider has successfully established itself on the market, supported by the continuous expansion of its network. A total of eleven locations now offer transportation and logistics services: the Chicago headquarters, as well as Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco – and now Salt Lake City.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Gebruder Weiss M&A Abu Dhabi Ports Meratus Line

    Most Read

    Weak demand and overcapacity adding to carrier Red Sea stress

    Freighters diverted as Anchorage Airport weathers huge snowfall

    Red Sea crisis drove shipping rates up faster than Covid, but some are falling

    'Significant redundancies' as another UK truck firm enters insolvency

    DHL partners with Schneider Electric for greener transport

    Strikes at DPW ports across Australia exacerbating empty box shortage

    Spot rates ease as Red Sea diversions become routine

    Dock workers down under end strike at DP World

    DSV is a contender for DB Schenker, but carrying some baggage...

    Hapag-Lloyd unveils 'significant decrease in earnings' in 2023

    'Outlook not very promising', says UPS CEO, eyeing more cutbacks

    News Podcast | Feb 2024 | Shippers demand liner transparency, Maersk/Hapag Gemini ‘game-changer’, Red Sea crisis domino effects

    All change at the top of DSV as Jens Andersen steps down early

    Can ONE, Yang Ming and HMM compete without a new alliance partner?

    DB Schenker contract logistics blends tech and talent

    China-Europe rail bookings surge for LTL service