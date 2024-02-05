Gebrüder Weiss expands in the US with acquisition of Cargo-Link

Salt Lake City / Lauterach, February 5, 2024 – The international transport and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss is expanding in the USA. Following the establishment of new locations in Laredo, Texas, and Miami last year, the US network is now expanding with yet another location. In Salt Lake City, capital of the state of Utah, Gebrüder Weiss is taking over the sea and air freight forwarding company Cargo-Link on February 1. “We are continuously consolidating our presence in North America. With Cargo-Link’s services, we are targeting the logistics needs of small and medium-sized companies. We will continue to develop Salt Lake City in our network as a starting point for worldwide air & sea transportation with a focus on transpacific and transatlantic transports,” explains Lothar Thoma, member of the Gebrüder Weiss Management Board responsible for the Air & Sea business unit.

Cargo-Link was founded in 1976 and, with its 15 employees, is mainly active in the sea and air freight business segments. The company also offers customs clearance services. Cargo-Link operates a 2,000 square meter logistics warehouse close to Salt Lake City International Airport.

Gebrüder Weiss has been active in the USA with its own country organization since 2017. Since then, the logistics service provider has successfully established itself on the market, supported by the continuous expansion of its network. A total of eleven locations now offer transportation and logistics services: the Chicago headquarters, as well as Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco – and now Salt Lake City.