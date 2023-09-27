Freightos' WebCargo Partners with Chapman Freeborn to Offer Extensive Global Capacity

The leading digital booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, today
announced a partnership with Chapman Freeborn, a leading aircraft charter company, to bring
additional global capacity from their global charter business to WebCargo’s platform early
October, thereby enabling seamless pricing, booking and payment for thousands of freight
forwarders worldwide.
Chapman Freeborn has offices worldwide and specializes in the charter and lease of aircraft for
a wide-ranging customer base, including freight forwarders, multinational corporations,
governments, humanitarian agencies and a host of industries around the globe. It is a member
of the Avia Solutions Group family, the world’s largest ACMI provider with a fleet of 173 aircraft
and supported by 11,500 aviation professionals in 68 countries.
As the 2023 STAT Times International Air Cargo Charter Broker of the Year Award winner,
Chapman Freeborn routinely organizes part-charters, backloads and other commercially
innovative solutions for ad hoc, peak-season and project cargo, providing forwarders with air
cargo capacity that is now being made available on WebCargo.
Manel Galindo, CEO of WebCargo, said, “The addition of Chapman Freeborn’s capacity into
WebCargo’s platform means freight forwarders in some 10,000 offices worldwide will gain
instant access to their vast and unparalleled global network, covering routes such as Liège to
Chicago, Dubai and Singapore. Our combined strengths will provide competitive rates and a
seamless booking and payment experience for forwarders who already conduct thousands of
bookings every day on our platform.”
Representing Chapman Freeborn, Reto Hunziker, President – Europe, added, “Chapman
Freeborn facilitates 29,000 flights per year and has covered over nine million air miles. We have
a track record of providing the best air cargo charter experience, and our strategic focus is on
our customers’ air cargo needs. Our partnership with WebCargo by Freightos will create further
visibility and awareness of our brand, help us gain deeper market penetration and enable our
customers to benefit from the speed and flexibility of WebCargo’s unparalleled platform.”
