News / France-Italy road and rail freight chaos after Alpine rockfall

dreamstime_s_146113411
By

A rockfall in the French Alps this week continues to significantly disrupt road and rail freight between France and Italy.

A section of the A43 motorway in the Savoie region is closed until further notice, as the cliff overhanging it remains unstable.

Haulage companies would normally use the nearby Fréjus alpine tunnel, but this has been closed to HGVs since the landslide and trucks are being re-routed through the Mont Blanc tunnel.

However, this is now suffering significant congestion, with reports of HGV numbers doubling the normal 1,500 vehicles a day, causing major delays on both sides of the border.

To make matters worse, next week the Mont Blanc tunnel is scheduled to close for maintenance for three months. However, that may be postponed, given the circumstances.

A more southerly itinerary, crossing into Italy from France at the Mediterranean coastal town of Vintimille is being recommended to road hauliers, but this adds more than four hours.

Rail traffic between the two countries is also at a standstill, halting Fret SNCF and other French state railway rail freight subsidiaries that operate scheduled combined road-rail services between France and Italy, some of which have connections to the UK.

    Topics

    disruption Fret SNCF 5G air cargo Airlines4America Atlas Air FAA FedEx UPS US DoT

