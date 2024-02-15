Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Calls to end 'market distortion' caused by government support for DB Cargo

DB Cargo Photo 72006828 © Georgesixth Dreamstime.com
© Georgesixth Dreamstime.com
By

German rail operators have welcomed reports that, amid concerns of government support leading to market distortion, the EC is considering forcing a break-up of DB Cargo.

Sources told Reuters that, with losses at the beleaguered German state operator surpassing the half-billion euro mark, European authorities had become increasingly concerned that the government plugging its losses was anti-competitive.

A spokesperson for Die Gueterbahnen, which represents Germany’s private railroads, told The Loadstar DB Cargo only survived through “below-cost prices” subsidised by state financing.

The spokesperson said divesting DB Cargo’s rail freight services that competed with those of other operators would prove “a major step forward for fair competition in rail freight transport”.

But only if those services went to another operator, rather than a subsidiary of DB, a move that had been alluded to last year.

However, despite the strong government support for DB Cargo, the private sector has seemingly shown itself capable of contending, having secured market share of some 59% by 2022. Indeed, Die Gueterbahnen told The Loadstar the recent strikes at DB Cargo had not, despite reports, brought German rail freight to a standstill.

Meanwhile, European regulators have already begun assessing whether the German government’s involvement with DB Cargo was resulting in a market distortion akin to that in France, before the commission forced state-owned Fret SNCF to give up some of its best-performing routes.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DB Cargo Die Gueterbahnen Fret SNCF Deutsche Bahn AG

    Most Read

    End of Red Sea crisis will create choppy water for carriers, says Maersk

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel has got bad news for you

    Surge in air cargo volumes sees flow into Dubai suspended for 48 hours

    Prospective buyers said to be circling UK parcel specialist Yodel

    Sustainability and sensibility: Schiphol needs the best of both worlds

    Rates rollercoaster: transatlantic soars, while Asia-Europe loses more ground

    Congestion fears ease as Europe's ports cope with arrival of delayed vessels

    Enter 'ONE DSV' controlled by Germany

    AIT extends its worldwide reach with European acquisitions

    Airfreight specialist Jeremy Daniel leaves Flexport after five years 

    Mærsk + Schenker – death of the one-stop shop

    California port workers launch lawsuits against terminal operator bosses

    Major delays in cross-border cargo flow after glitch in Mexican customs system

    Box lines being forced into costlier, longer-duration vessel charters

    Wan Hai to replace Hapag in THEA? Its fleet is too small, says analyst

    Demand rush sparks temporary ban on imports at Bangkok Airport