Apparel buyers revive alternatives in India amid Bangladesh struggles
India’s textile/apparel export hub of Tirupur, near Chennai, in Tamil Nadu state, is bouncing back ...
Trade deals agreed with India and the US this week have done little to shift market sentiment over the prospects for UK growth.
Forwarders said they did not envision much of a shift in capacity between the UK and the two countries in the wake of the deals, the benefits from the US agreement seemingly serving to mitigate the damage done by President Trump’s tariff policy.
Under the deal with India, the UK agreed to reduce ...
Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe
Apple logistics chief Gal Dayan quits to join forwarding group
Transpac rates hold firm as capacity is diverted to Asia-Europe lanes
Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'
Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping
Airlines slash freighter capacity post-de minimis, but 'the worst is yet to come'
MSC revamps east-west network as alliance strategies on blanking vary
India-Pakistan 'tit-for-tat' cargo ban sparks sudden supply chain shocks
Containership charter market feels the ripples from trade tensions
Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads
Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'
Airfreight players eye new routes as demand on the transpacific nosedives
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article