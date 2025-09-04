Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Forwarders in US legal battle over $2.6m claim for damages

FMC
Photo 68040641 © Homiel | Dreamstime.com
By

Forwarder-on-forwarder action is under way at the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), as a Vietnamese firm seeks some $2.6m in damages over its US counterpart’s alleged failure to meet capacity obligations.

Ho Chi Minh City-based Southern International Co (SIC) has accused Fairfax’s ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Daynamez Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) Southern International Company (SIC)