Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Final four bidders for DP Schenker revealed

DB+Schenker+in+Malaga
© DB Schenker
By

The names of the four final bidders in the race to buy DB Schenker has been revealed by Reuters.

Maersk, DSV, Bahri – the national shipping line of Saudi Arabia – and private equity company CVC (with ADIA and GIC) are now in the final round of the sale process.

Bids are said to be between €14bn ($15.15bn) and €15bn, with the decision expected to be made by parent Deutsche Bahn this year, with the takeover slated for 2025, said MarketScreener.

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DB Schenker Deutsche Bahn DSV Maersk apprenticeships

    Most read news

    Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level

    Shipper fury as spot rates soar - and box lines ignore contracts

    Exclusive: Atlas to end Amazon flying after 'woefully' low utilisation

    Sea-air 'barely viable' as port congestion hits

    Shippers should expect more Asia-Europe blanked sailings as rates rise

    Detention and demurrage claims at FMC hit well over $67m

    Volumes remain stable, but liner schedule reliability has continued to drop

    Customs brokers caught up in US crackdown on Chinese ecommerce traffic

    Port operations in Bangladesh and India suspended as Cyclone Remal hits

    New FMC rules on detention and demurrage come into force

    Amazon rejigs logistics set-up as pressure grows from US and Chinese rivals

    DB Schenker auction – the long haul to a market listing?

    All your eggs in the Schenker basket? 'It's idiotic!'

    Getting containers in the right place at the right time is now 'impossible'

    SM Line in the red as market regressed in 2023

    Final four bidders for DP Schenker revealed