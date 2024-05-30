Final four bidders for DP Schenker revealed

By Alex Lennane 30/05/2024

The names of the four final bidders in the race to buy DB Schenker has been revealed by Reuters.

Maersk, DSV, Bahri – the national shipping line of Saudi Arabia – and private equity company CVC (with ADIA and GIC) are now in the final round of the sale process.

Bids are said to be between €14bn ($15.15bn) and €15bn, with the decision expected to be made by parent Deutsche Bahn this year, with the takeover slated for 2025, said MarketScreener.