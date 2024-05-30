Final four bidders for DP Schenker revealed

Maersk launches first deepsea container service into Ukraine since invasion
Maersk has launched the first deepsea container service in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion led to ...
The names of the four final bidders in the race to buy DB Schenker has been revealed by Reuters.
Maersk, DSV, Bahri – the national shipping line of Saudi Arabia – and private equity company CVC (with ADIA and GIC) are now in the final round of the sale process.
Bids are said to be between €14bn ($15.15bn) and €15bn, with the decision expected to be made by parent Deutsche Bahn this year, with the takeover slated for 2025, said MarketScreener.
Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level
Shipper fury as spot rates soar - and box lines ignore contracts
Exclusive: Atlas to end Amazon flying after 'woefully' low utilisation
Shippers should expect more Asia-Europe blanked sailings as rates rise
Detention and demurrage claims at FMC hit well over $67m
Volumes remain stable, but liner schedule reliability has continued to drop
Customs brokers caught up in US crackdown on Chinese ecommerce traffic
Port operations in Bangladesh and India suspended as Cyclone Remal hits
New FMC rules on detention and demurrage come into force
Amazon rejigs logistics set-up as pressure grows from US and Chinese rivals
