Estes Express cyber-attack update
Confirming market reports, the fourth-largest LTL player* by sales in the US, Estes Express Lines, ...
‘Political unrest and Covid-19 have highlighted the need for every world corridor to be available and efficient’, said Fiata president elect Turgut Ereskin this week.
At the 2023 Fiata World Congress, Mr Erkeskin addressed the congress’s plan to improve the multimodal corridor. He told delegates: “Fiata is looking to work with multimodal corridor management systems, such as the newly established India-Middle East- Europe corridor, and welcomes creative ideas on corridor development”.
He stressed the importance of collaboration, adding: “The stability of regional customs should be aligned with the realities of the sectors today…Fiata commits to facilitating this and fosters further collaboration on easing these…by working together in international collaborations.”
In an upcoming meeting in Istanbul, Fiata will announce that it would like to discuss ‘road and rail development’ in the region and encouraging interaction between the two systems.
While the board discussed Fiata’s plans to develop the multimodal corridor physically, they also revealed ideas to create “a digital corridor within the physical corridor”, with Mr Erkeskin saying: “Success hinges on physical infrastructure, but also a streamlined process.”
He noted that within the corridor multiple documents, necessary for multiple border crossing points, could slow trade. The answer, he suggested, was digitalisation.
Mr Erkeskin projected that digital FBLs (forwarders’ bills of lading), as universal documents, could not only streamline trade, but also save $6.5bn in documentation costs and unlock $30-40bn in trade growth by reducing trade friction.
But does the reward of digitalising the supply chain outweigh the cyber security risk it poses?
Fiata’s secretary general, Stéphane Graber, said: “The elephant in the room with digitalisation is ‘sharing data’.” Mr Erkeskin noted that a data breach could cause companies within the supply chain to “lose [their] competitive edge.”
However, Mr Graber said Fiata was working on the prevention of cybercrime and announced the Advisory Body on Safety and Security’s upcoming guide. He said: “You cannot assume that you will not have a cyber attack, it’s about what you can do on the day you are confronted with an incident.”
Fiata claims its digital strategy will lead the way to global digital trade for all members, allowing a seamless, secure and sustainable flow of goods.
Estes Express cyber-attack update
Dave Clark lashes out at Flexport: 'extensive problems' with 'numbers based on hope'
Hapag-Lloyd leads a rates fightback with FAK hike on Asia-N Europe
Sponsored Podcast: Quantum logistics - the child of quantum computing and AI, says Sean Tinney of Unisys
Analysis: Flexport in flux – it's even 'more fascinating to watch' now
FedEx unfazed as USPS and Amazon drop some peak surcharges
Airfreight peak season fails to deliver, as consumers tighten purse strings
Containership owners still making money, despite the downturn
The great distraction: 'Clark vs Petersen' – Flexport Europe news is juicier
Pessimistic box lines cancel India-to-US GRIs and peak surcharges
Smaller feeder ships look doomed, caught in a 'Catch 22 scenario'
WSC targets misdeclared lithium-ion cargo in new safety push
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article