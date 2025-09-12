'Optimistic' carriers continue to shop for new box ship tonnage
Momentum in the box ship newbuilding market has remained firm, with steady demand across all ...
Feeder ships and mid-sized vessels this week were again the focus of newbuilding orders.
Linerlytica said this week that new containership orders continued to ratchet upwards, the orderbook reaching 32.2%, and planned deliveries will hit 2.9m teu in 2027 and 3.8m teu ...
