Expeditors appoints new CEO as Jeff Musser announces retirement
PRESS RELEASE Daniel R. Wall Appointed Next CEO February 19, 2025 09:30 AM Eastern Standard Time BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS ...
Legal affairs to one side at the moment – waiting for further developments in due course – it is kind of the same broken (financial) record with Expeditors (EXPD).
Following the release of market-beating Q4/full-year numbers yesterday, 18 February, the table below we put together for your perusal should serve as a reminder that the forwarder from Seattle…
… boasts, to reiterate, a truly unique product mix where sizeable customs brokerage services (CHB) stand out*.
(*Click to expand the table above; break-down of ...
The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in
Near-shoring drives Mexican warehouse space to historic lows
CBP won't be ready for flood of extra processing after de minimis pause
Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast
DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors
Ecommerce platforms cancel flights and slash capacity – market is 'a mess'
Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts
Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble
Evergreen adds eleven 24,000 teu box ships to its orderbook
Alarm bells ringing with the end of de minimis – ultimately it will add costs
Port of Rotterdam braces for more disruption as industrial dispute heats up
GXO Logistics reports 20% boost in revenue and $1bn in new business last year
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article