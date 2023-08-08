Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Expeditors reports Q2 23 numbers

trading update concept, red hot key on keyboard. 3D rendering
© Alexlmx
By

PRESS RELEASE 

EXPEDITORS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 EPS OF $1.30

Aug 08, 2023

SEATTLE?(BUSINESS WIRE)? Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced second quarter 2023 financial results including the following comparisons to the same quarter of 2022:

– Diluted Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per share (EPS1) decreased 43% to $1.30

– Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders decreased 48% to $197 million

– Operating Income decreased 51% to $248 million

– Revenues decreased ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Expeditors courting judgment Invoicing

    Most Read

    Fremantle Highway blaze finally extinguished, say authorities

    Bankrupt Yellow Corp's value quintuples – connect the red (XPO) dots

    Rising demand and slow steaming a win-win for container lessors

    Sinking rates and new capacity create crashing waves in box line financials

    Transatlantic carriers must change course and rethink expansion plans

    Further contraction expected in global freight forwarding

    Mærsk: from black to red (soon) – once a carrier, always a carrier

    MSC follows its peers and hikes Asia-N Europe FAK rates

    'Robust Q2', says Maersk, but battens down the hatches for second half

    Remember when Maersk terminated TradeLens – who will now take over digitalising the shipping industry?

    'Open-minded' CH Robinson CEO leads the worst of the Q2 23 lot

    Congestion shaken off, but US intermodal still in the doldrums

    US trucking still in low gear, as volume and rate decline continues

    Five S Korean firms showing interest in takeover of HMM

    New loan keeps Western Global in the air – but only for now

    Air rates merry-go-round looking intense – 'how low will it go?'