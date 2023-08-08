Expeditors reports Q2 23 numbers

By LoadstarEditorial 08/08/2023

PRESS RELEASE

EXPEDITORS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 EPS OF $1.30

Aug 08, 2023

SEATTLE?(BUSINESS WIRE)? Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced second quarter 2023 financial results including the following comparisons to the same quarter of 2022:

– Diluted Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per share (EPS1) decreased 43% to $1.30

– Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders decreased 48% to $197 million

– Operating Income decreased 51% to $248 million

– Revenues decreased ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN