DB Schenker deal fever – 'Kuehne + Nagel... or just Kuehne?'
Gondola ride advised
Welcome to the early downturn cycle.
It’s a stagnant job market for most executives and senior folks out there in transport and logistics. But not for all.
You go with the feedback in our marketplace, and emphasis is often on staff reshuffling, where it applies, for the major 3PLs. Or simply, another complementary goal is to make sure that the right top managers are in the right place where they add value to the food chain, internally.
In other words, keeping organic growth ...
HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding
MSC gets into another vessel-sharing deal with Zim
Amazon in prime position and is first to unveil peak season surcharges
Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2
Strong trading interest in China’s new container freight futures
DHL GF sees continuing supply chain flux as sourcing shifts
MSC blanks Swan and Dragon loops ahead of Golden Week holiday
Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday
CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low
Air cargo through Europe's major hubs still short of pre-pandemic levels
