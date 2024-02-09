Subscribe to Premium
Comment / EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel has got bad news for you

ID 109236016 © Fedecandoniphoto | Dreamstime.com
These are very hot days for forwarders, for one reason or another.

And Kuehne + Nagel (K+N), the world’s largest air and ocean forwarder by volumes, has been very quiet lately.

Too quiet.

“Another bold move from Stefan [Paul], given the difficult market environment,” sources told Premium moments ago, sharing insight on the hiring strategy of the Swiss firm.

Late ...

    Exclusive Kuehne + Nagel Israel Palestine conflict

