Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Evergreen splashes out $500m on feeder vessels and more containers

AAPL: ALL EYES ON AI EVENTFWRD: TOP PERFORMER XPO: ARCBEST READ-ACROSSTSLA: PAY HURDLEXOM: LESS APPEALINGFDX: ONE BEARFDX: ONE BULLXPO: DISAPPOINTING UPDATETFII: KEEP ON TRUCKINGKO: DON'T YOU WORRY DSV: SHORT-TERM RALLYWTC: BACK UP CHRW: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTZIM: TUMBLINGPLD: DEAL INSIGHT PLEASEPLD: ABOUT AMAZON APPETITE

AAPL: ALL EYES ON AI EVENTFWRD: TOP PERFORMER XPO: ARCBEST READ-ACROSSTSLA: PAY HURDLEXOM: LESS APPEALINGFDX: ONE BEARFDX: ONE BULLXPO: DISAPPOINTING UPDATETFII: KEEP ON TRUCKINGKO: DON'T YOU WORRY DSV: SHORT-TERM RALLYWTC: BACK UP CHRW: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTZIM: TUMBLINGPLD: DEAL INSIGHT PLEASEPLD: ABOUT AMAZON APPETITE

evergreen-ever-glory-port-of-rotterdam-authority-e1564044596487-1024x468
By

Evergreen is spending more than $510m on new ships and containers.

The Taiwanese mainline operator said on Friday it had ordered six 2,400 teu methanol, dual-fuelled ships from CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for $348m, and commissioned 50,000 containers from Dong Fang International, China International Marine Containers (CIMC) and Singamas, at a cost of approximately $162m.

Estimated to deliver between 2026 and 2027, the newbuildings add to 10 similar-sized conventionally fuelled vessels Wenchong began delivering to Evergreen last month, starting with the Ital Way, followed by others up until May 2026.

Evergreen ordered them in September 2021 for $40m each. The latest orders are priced at around $58m, showing how much newbuild prices have risen, even though they can run on methanol.

Given their capacity, the new ships are likely to be deployed on intra-Asia routes; Ital Way has been assigned to the China-Thailand Express service.

Evergreen is placing its bets on methanol to meet growing requirements for reduced emissions and achieve decarbonisation by 2050; the company also commissioned 24 methanol, dual-fuelled 16,000 teu ships from Samsung Heavy Industries and Nihon Shipyard in July 2023, and the latest newbuilding order takes Evergreen orders to 69 vessels, amounting to just over 778,000 teu.

And, according to the company’s filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Evergreen has ordered 25,500 containers from Dong Fang, the world’s second-largest container maker, for $88.61m, 14,500 from CIMC, the largest manufacturer, for $41.95m and 10,000 from Singamas.

The substantial capital investment, coming nearly a month after the operator ordered 17,500 containers from its affiliate, Evergreen Heavy Industrial Corp (Malaysia), shows it is becoming more optimistic about demand for liner shipping.

On Friday, it announced cumulative revenue for the first five months of 2024 was up 36% year on year, at $4.7bn.

Check out our latest, speedy, News in Brief podcast to catch up with the week’s news

Topics

Most read news

Port congestion disrupts almost half Asia-Europe sailings

Spot rates ex-China set to hit five figures – high street prices will rise, warning

'Two-tier market' as ocean rates for shippers and forwarders diverge

Shippers fearing rail strike in Canada keep inventory high

More modal shift predicted as rising spot rates squeeze markets

Sponsored Podcast: DP World launches £350m fourth berth at London Gateway

Seko Logistics takes legal action against CBP despite reinstatement

Asia-N Europe is lines' lowest earner, as shippers report rollovers

Southern German supply chains hit as flooding closes rail and road connections

Floods bring chaos to Europe's railfreight services and river traffic

Sorry, say again – AP Møller-Mærsk a takeover target?!!

Dispute over warehousing contract yet another legal wrangle for Flexport

Chinese container makers reveal surge in orders

Temu faces stricter rules as EU also clamps down on ecomm

Second bridge disaster averted, as Baltimore prepares to reopen shipping channel

Maersk withdraws TP20 service and ups profit guidance