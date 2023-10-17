Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

EV maker Volta Trucks goes under

Businessman looks on collapse domino effect. Stress resistance business. Financial stability. Recovery business. Evaluation of cash risks. Creating a strategy. Management and planning. Decision making
By

Here’s a statement released today from the board of Volta Trucks:

“Volta Trucks accomplished a great deal from a standing start in 2019, revolutionising commercial vehicle operations for a sustainable future.

“We created the world’s first purpose built 16-tonne all-electric truck, including a unique cab and chassis design, that would have contributed to decarbonising the environment and enhanced the health and safety and air quality of urban centres. Piloting in five countries in Europe, we received fantastic feedback, which led to a strong pipeline of highly reputed customers who wanted to introduce our Volta Zero Trucks into their fleets.

“However, like all scale-ups in the EV manufacturing sector, Volta Trucks has faced challenges along the way. The recent news that our battery supplier (Proterra) has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, has had a significant impact on our manufacturing plans, reducing the volume of vehicles that we had forecast to produce. The uncertainty with our battery supplier also negatively affected our ability to raise sufficient capital in an already challenging capital-raising environment for electric vehicle players.

“With deep and sincere regret, the Board has therefore taken the difficult decision to take steps to file for bankruptcy proceedings in Sweden. The main trading entity of the Group, Volta Trucks Limited, will shortly file for administration in England, with insolvency practitioners from Alvarez & Marsal anticipated to take office. Other Group entities will also shortly file for insolvency proceedings in the relevant jurisdictions (…)”

The full note is here.

More here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Volta Trucks DPD Electric avenues

    Most Read

    Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone

    Alliances sinking – EC says CBER 'no longer fit for purpose' and won't renew it

    DSV, Mærsk, DHL & Kuehne – now toss the 2024 coin

    2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes

    Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai

    Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%

    Europe 2021 results show some growth as Flexport battles rising costs

    Zim offers its 'ships and infrastructure' to support Israel

    Requests for air charters on the rise as scheduled carriers divert from Israel

    Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking

    Analysis: Expeditors – smell of blood 

    Asia-N Europe rates level out, but can carriers maintain discipline?

    OOCL Q3 data provides a frightening pre-curser to carrier results season

    Danzas AEI Emirates brand will be lost as DHL GF takes full control

    CMA CGM invests $600m to boost its 'under-utilised' NY/NJ box terminals

    News Podcast | Oct 2023 | Alliances’ competition conundrum; unboxing liner strategy with Lars Jensen; the spectre of ETS