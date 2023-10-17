EV maker Volta Trucks goes under
Here’s a statement released today from the board of Volta Trucks: “Volta Trucks accomplished a great ...
Electric truck manufacturer, Volta Trucks, announced today that it has “taken the difficult decision to take steps to file for bankruptcy proceedings”.
This was a consequence of Volta’s battery supplier, Proterra, having filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection in early August.
Volta explained that this has had “significant impact” on its manufacturing plans as it had had to reduce the number of vehicles that it was forecast to produce. It elaborated: “The uncertainty with our battery supplier also negatively affected our ability to raise sufficient capital in an already challenging capital-raising environment for electric vehicle players.”
Gareth Joyce, Porterra CEO, commented: “While our best-in-class EV and battery technologies have set an industry standard, we have faced various market and macroeconomic headwinds, that have impacted our ability to efficiently scale all of our opportunities simultaneously.”
Volta created the world’s first purpose-built 16-tonne all-electric truck, including a unique cab and chassis design, set to significantly contribute to decarbonisation.
It piloted in five countries across Europe and received “fantastic feedback”, which according to Volta “led to a strong pipeline of highly reputed customers who wanted to introduce Volta Zero Trucks into their fleets”.
DB Schenker has a partnership with Volta, and had pre-ordered 1,500 full electric Volta Zero vehicles, the largest order for medium- duty electrified trucks in Europe to date, as part of its commitment to the Deutsche Bahn Climate Neutral Target 2040.
After completing the first on-road test phase of the full-electric Volta Zero in Paris during September 2022, Cyrille Bonjean, executive vice president land transport at DB Schenker in Europe, said: “It was great to see the result live on the streets of Paris. It all started with an idea – now it’s a reality and we look forward to adding the first pilot vehicles to the fleet in Europe at the beginning of 2023.”
He announced that the fully electric 16 tonnes Volta Zero would be used across DB Schenker’s European terminals, transporting goods from distribution hubs into the city centre and urban environments.
However, despite its success, Volta divulged that “like all scale-ups in the EV manufacturing sector, Volta Trucks has faced challenges along the way”.
It concluded: “The Board has not taken this course easily or lightly and is fully aware of the significant impact this will have on the organisation’s dedicated workforce, as well as customers and partners. We would like to sincerely thank the Volta Trucks team and are incredibly proud of their pioneering work to deliver such an innovative zero-emission commercial vehicle.”
Volta’s chief executive Essa Al-Saleh is well-known in freight circles, having been CEO of Agility for 13 years. He started at Volta as chair of the board in 2020, but became CEO after just seven months.
