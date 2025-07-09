Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Europe's barge operators struggle with low water and few other options

Rhine Barge Photo 21713395 © VanderWolfImages Dreamstime.com
Rhine Barge. Photo: © VanderWolfImages Dreamstime.com.
By

Northern Europe’s inland transport users need to prepare for worsening congestion and delays during the summer months, with droughts expected to worsen and this year’s issues compounded by rail blockages, leaving few transport alternatives.

Water level at the Kaub gauge on the ...

    Contargo Hamburg Port Railway Inland Waterways Kuehne + Nagel (KN) North Europe traffic

