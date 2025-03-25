Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Europe-E Asia box rates plummeting alongside backhaul demand

The empty container inside warehouse on shipment area.
ID 136592685 © Ekkaluck Sangkla | Dreamstime.com
By

Forwarders are being quoted rates as low as $1 on backhaul routes to East Asia, against a 20% decline in volumes.

One forwarder told The Loadstar they had been offered a rate of just $7 for a 40ft hi-cube container, and another had been quoted “just $1”.

The forwarder said: “Carriers are surviving on the still moderate westbound rates, [but eastbound] they have space and simply cannot fill it. Some places are even offering space for ...

