By Alexander Whiteman 25/03/2025

Forwarders are being quoted rates as low as $1 on backhaul routes to East Asia, against a 20% decline in volumes.

One forwarder told The Loadstar they had been offered a rate of just $7 for a 40ft hi-cube container, and another had been quoted “just $1”.

The forwarder said: “Carriers are surviving on the still moderate westbound rates, [but eastbound] they have space and simply cannot fill it. Some places are even offering space for ...

