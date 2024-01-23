Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Emissions soaring as cargo patterns shift due to Red Sea crisis

Emirates Skycargo Photo 116295677 © Mauvries Dreamstime.com
© Mauvries
By

While shipping around the Cape of Good Hope has increased ship emissions, by adding distance and voyage duration, uncertainty in maritime supply chains has led to a shift toward air cargo for some shippers.

This has created a massive secondary increase in CO2, which dwarfs that of the extended shipping route.

The Loadstar has shared data from SeaRoutes suggesting emissions from a vessel travelling around the Cape could be some 27% higher per teu than going via the Suez Canal.

However, this estimate assumes the vessel remains the same before and after the re-routing, and may be a considerable underestimate.

The latest findings from Sea Intelligence suggest a worst-case scenario would see the current supply-chain chaos cascading cargo onto smaller, faster ships. If that happens, CO2 per teu on an Asia-North Europe trade could increase by as much as 435%.

But even that estimate pales in comparison with the emissions implications of shippers’ current strategy – that of moving cargo from sea onto aircraft.

According to International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) calculations, shipping the same amount of cargo via a realistic sea-air route – say, loading in Shanghai, carrying it to Dubai for a transfer to air to Schiphol – gives 36.2 tonnes of CO2 emissions per teu, a 4,872.6% increase over a conventional Suez Canal sea transit.

A Xeneta report this morning finds that air cargo demand from Dubai to Europe increased by 11% in early January, with combined sea-air rates of $1.61 per kg, from a mid-2023 lull. Even with this higher price, rates are still only three times higher than those of China-Europe shipping, despite the gargantuan increases in carbon emissions.

Xeneta suggests that cannier shippers may wish to ship sea-air cargo via Los Angeles, which would reduce the extra freight cost to $1.33 per kg, only 2.6 times pure-ocean shipping. Combining ICAO data with that of SeaRoutes finds a total CO2 emission of 47.35 tonnes of CO2 emissions per teu – an increase of 6,386.3% over a conventional Suez Canal transit.

And another recent report from Xeneta confirmed that air cargo has seen a surge in demand in the weeks following the Red Sea crisis. In the week ending 14 January, air cargo volumes from Vietnam to Europe increased by some 16% year on year. At what is normally a lull period for airfreight, cargo shipped on the same route had increased by 6% compared with the October peak week.

“Routes from Vietnam to Europe are used heavily for apparel, a sector we have been told is switching more goods from ocean to air, due to the Red Sea crisis, so it is particularly noteworthy that we are seeing volumes increase to such an extent on this trade,” said Niall van de Wouw, Xeneta’s chief airfreight officer.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-North Europe Emissions & Omissions Modal Shift Red Sea Crisis Sea-air Suez Canal Xeneta China Chinese Ministry of Commerce Far East-North Europe Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG)

    Most Read

    With US freight market still in the doldrums, brokers continue to cut staff

    Maersk/Hapag Gemini Cooperation takes liner industry by surprise

    Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported

    Ceva to expand in UK as Wincanton accepts $719m takeover bid

    Australian port strike peace talks fail, and government won't intervene

    Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag opt for 'hub & spoke' operation

    'Nervousness' as container shortage starts to impact Indian exporters

    Apparel brands still using forced or slave labour in their supply chains

    No relief for carriers in Red Sea as attacks continue and tension rises

    Gemini will bring 'murder on the (liner shipping) dancefloor'

    Ceva + Wincanton – let the M&A party begin?

    AP Moller-Maersk changes leadership team

    Kuehne + Nagel targeted for 'facilitating genocide'

    Speed up or add ships? Carriers mull Asia-N Europe makeover options

    Kuehne, CHR, FedEx & UPS – a dummy's guide to dividends

    Car-carriers succumb to Red Sea crisis, but must now risk Cape headwinds