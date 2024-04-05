Emirates reaches new heights on April Fools' Day

The aviation sector – and low-cost airlines in particular – have always been good for an April Fool. Despite the increase in AI; fake news and just plain old BS on the internet, airlines still managed to partake in the fun. Gatechecked has collated a list, of which the best (arguably) is by Emirates. The Loadstar also joined in the fun, for those that missed it, with the tall tale of a robot robbery.
