Emirates reaches new heights on April Fools' Day

emiratesfool
Photo: Emirates
By

The aviation sector – and low-cost airlines in particular – have always been good for an April Fool. Despite the increase in AI; fake news and just plain old BS on the internet, airlines still managed to partake in the fun. Gatechecked has collated a list, of which the best (arguably) is by Emirates. The Loadstar also joined in the fun, for those that missed it, with the tall tale of a robot robbery.

