Duvenbeck launches e-fulfilment services

Complete processing of orders for Internet stores and industrial customers at the new fulfilment centre in Böblingen.

Bocholt / Böblingen, 3 April 2024 – Duvenbeck, the logistics company, has launched operations in the e-fulfilment sector. The logistics specialist put into service a new fulfilment centre in Böblingen near Stuttgart at the beginning of this year in order to process orders for goods that are bought online. This is where Duvenbeck provides all the services that operators of Internet stores or online market places require for their e-commerce business.

Online traders can now obtain warehousing, stock management, packaging and returns management as a complete package from Duvenbeck.

“Operators of Internet stores can now completely focus on their sales and the further development of their platform. We handle everything else,“ says Barbara Geissler-Henn, the Business Development Manager Contract Logistics at Duvenbeck in Böblingen, explaining the process.

The launch of services has been very promising. The fashion start-ups, Vicinity and MoonLight, have already outsourced the handling procedures for all their orders to Duvenbeck, for example. All the orders placed by customers directly make their way to Böblingen via IT interfaces. Any orders, which arrive by 3 p.m., are put together, packaged and sent to companies or private customers by express or package services on the same day – and in a climate-neutral way, if required.

The new fulfilment centre in Böblingen is designed to be a multi-user warehouse. This means absolute flexibility for online traders, as the site offers them growth potential. If required, operators can book additional services, such as dispatching items in individual customer or special offer packaging. A smooth returns management system with quality checks and reconditioning of returned items complete the fulfilment services.

DIY and electronic articles, toys, fashion items or food supplements – there is hardly a product that is not sold online nowadays. “However, we don’t just appeal to Internet stores for private customers. Our fulfilment concept is just as suitable for industrial customers, which need to send their components and spare parts to customers quickly and easily,” Geissler-Henn adds.