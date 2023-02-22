Fireside chat with Richard White – the WTC empire grows ever stronger
If that sounds really cool, it’s because it is.
Sh*t happens.
That, in short, defines the Q4 update from Expeditors on Tuesday, 21 February, released alongside its unaudited annual figures ahead of trade.
In his prepared remarks – and that’s all we have as the “very optimistic” Seattle-based 3PL regretfully doesn’t talk to analysts post-results – CEO Jeff Musser said that “the rapid turnaround in Q4 was stunning and unparalleled” in a year during which a painful cyberattack weighed on performance.
(Q4 woes may be why, despite a long, long wait, I haven’t managed ...
Container imports tumble at US ports, with the west coast hardest hit
Heavy weather for carriers as rates for new contracts near parity with spot
Digital brokers struggling as the market headwinds get stronger
Foreign ships at Chittagong delayed as Bangladeshi lines eye their cargo
Asiana Airlines takeover just talk, says cautious HMM chief
Cathay's new sea-air cargo handling solution will save time and costs
NS freight train derailment 'a wake-up call' for tougher safety rules
Common truck booking platform at LA/LB may help stop cargo leakage
Shortage of SAF may hold back air cargo growth
NOOs batten down the hatches after two years of 'exceptional' earnings
Shipping adoption of e-bills of lading won’t be trouble-free, warns air cargo
Comment on this article