Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / DSV – 'the axe is being sharpened'

Cheap menu
ID 39782890 © Kyolshin | Dreamstime.com
By

Tariffs, a sluggish peak season, shipper procurement requests that add pressure to margins in forwarding, and a share price going nowhere fast – combine all that with a doubling workforce from deal-making and, to paraphrase feedback from Premium sources, the perfect storm for DSV’s workforce is just around the corner.

Unfortunately.

And then…

A second-quarter update that, at the of July, delivered a lot less than the most bullish analysts had expected, adding urgency to act on a bloated cost base that, of course, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DSV Viking Ironclad Age