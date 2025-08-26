More pain for US importers as more metals are hit by tariffs
The US has expanded the scope of steel and aluminium goods subject to an additional ...
Tariffs, a sluggish peak season, shipper procurement requests that add pressure to margins in forwarding, and a share price going nowhere fast – combine all that with a doubling workforce from deal-making and, to paraphrase feedback from Premium sources, the perfect storm for DSV’s workforce is just around the corner.
Unfortunately.
And then…
A second-quarter update that, at the of July, delivered a lot less than the most bullish analysts had expected, adding urgency to act on a bloated cost base that, of course, ...
