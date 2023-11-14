By Alessandro Pasetti 14/11/2023

You probably remember the noise that followed the closing of DSV’s $5bn-plus acquisition of Panalpina four years ago, with the Danish forwarder’s detractors moaning that DSV would struggle, to say the least, to retain the business that the Swiss 3PL had on its books.

DSV often countered in public that it didn’t need certain volumes. That it was better for the firm, growing fast inorganically, to focus on profitable cargo instead of acting as middleman for all possible shipments that needed ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN