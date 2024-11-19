By Alessandro Pasetti 19/11/2024

There is a great deal of interest about how Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) will fend off the DSV Schenker threat once the Danish-German combination is finalised by mid-2025.

Today’s launch of a “server and data centre logistics solution for the cloud infrastructure sector” is part of the organic growth-led action aimed at being better rather than bigger, and it comes soon after the disclosure of the IMC Logistics purchase last week.

Drawing from a thought experiment combining Kuehne + Nagel and DHL Global ...

