Emirates airline and Iceland join Move to -15C Coalition
Emirates and UK supermarket Iceland have become the latest members of the Move to -15C ...
There is a great deal of interest about how Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) will fend off the DSV Schenker threat once the Danish-German combination is finalised by mid-2025.
Today’s launch of a “server and data centre logistics solution for the cloud infrastructure sector” is part of the organic growth-led action aimed at being better rather than bigger, and it comes soon after the disclosure of the IMC Logistics purchase last week.
Drawing from a thought experiment combining Kuehne + Nagel and DHL Global ...
Minister orders Industrial Relations Board to step in to end port strikes in Canada
Gemini drops Felixstowe for London Gateway on Asia-Europe strings
CMA CGM changes course on plan to re-route service through Red Sea
Automation issues bring USMX-ILA negotiations to a standstill
Carriers disappointed as contract talks loom and rate hikes fail to stick
Hapag-Lloyd reveals rotation changes to Asia-Europe CGX service
The Flexport revival – narrowing losses, falling paper value
Air freight rates predicted to stay at altitude next year – for some trades
Kuehne + Nagel swoops on Tennessee drayage provider IMC Logistics
Forwarders slam Canadian government 'late intervention' in port strikes
Back to work order sees Canadian ports reopen to a battle against backlogs
Cosco to boost box fleet ahead of Trump tariffs and alliance shuffle
