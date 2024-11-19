Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / DSV Schenker – Herr Kuehne redux

Acrobats
ID 1908810 © Tatiana Morozova | Dreamstime.com
By

There is a great deal of interest about how Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) will fend off the DSV Schenker threat once the Danish-German combination is finalised by mid-2025.

Today’s launch of a “server and data centre logistics solution for the cloud infrastructure sector” is part of the organic growth-led action aimed at being better rather than bigger, and it comes soon after the disclosure of the IMC Logistics purchase last week.

Drawing from a thought experiment combining Kuehne + Nagel and DHL Global ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Conference call redux DB Schenker DSV Klaus-Michael Kuehne' Kuehne + Nagel Deutsche Bahn M&A radar

    Most read news

    Minister orders Industrial Relations Board to step in to end port strikes in Canada

    Gemini drops Felixstowe for London Gateway on Asia-Europe strings

    CMA CGM changes course on plan to re-route service through Red Sea

    Automation issues bring USMX-ILA negotiations to a standstill

    Carriers disappointed as contract talks loom and rate hikes fail to stick

    Hapag-Lloyd reveals rotation changes to Asia-Europe CGX service

    The Flexport revival – narrowing losses, falling paper value

    Air freight rates predicted to stay at altitude next year – for some trades

    Kuehne + Nagel swoops on Tennessee drayage provider IMC Logistics

    Forwarders slam Canadian government 'late intervention' in port strikes

    Back to work order sees Canadian ports reopen to a battle against backlogs

    Cosco to boost box fleet ahead of Trump tariffs and alliance shuffle 

    Mexican air wave attracts carriers with an eye on 'nearshoring' cargo flows

    Amazon decides it's time 'to shout' about its air cargo offering

    DFDS to buy Ekol Logistics in acquisition u-turn

    US 'de minimis' rises its head again as shipments hit a billion a year