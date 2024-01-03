DSV expands presence to strengthen support for the diverse industries

By LoadstarEditorial 03/01/2024

PRESS RELEASE

DSV – Global Transport and Logistics strengthens its commitment to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry by opening a new office in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, strategically positioned to provide logistics support to the dynamic healthcare and life sciences sectors, leveraging the region’s vibrant pharmaceutical market and ensuring efficient connectivity to global transportation networks.

Durham, N.C. – Jan. 2, 2024 – DSV, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of a new office in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, further solidifying its support for the thriving healthcare and pharmaceutical industry as well as diverse business sectors in the region.

The decision to establish a presence in Raleigh-Durham is propelled by the region’s vibrant pharmaceutical vertical market, which presents a compelling opportunity for DSV to deliver specialized logistics solutions to the dynamic healthcare and life sciences sectors.

Located within the renowned Raleigh-Durham Research Triangle, DSV’s presence underscores its commitment to innovation and collaboration. This positioning allows the company to support the cutting-edge research and technology developments in the region.

The new office emphasizes a local presence, enabling enhanced customer service and closer engagement with end-customers.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our new office in Raleigh-Durham, a move that underscores our dedication to providing exceptional logistics solutions to the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and diverse industries in the region,” said Jan Rene, Regional Vice President at DSV. “This expansion reflects our commitment to being closer to our customers, understanding their unique needs, and contributing to the dynamic growth of the Raleigh-Durham market.”

Mirjana Abernethy, a seasoned DSV staff member previously based in the Charlotte, North Carolina office, has been appointed to lead the Raleigh-Durham office. Mirjana brings with her current local knowledge, contributing to DSV’s goal of fostering stronger relationships with clients in the area.

The office is located at 630 Davis Drive, Suite 120, Durham, North Carolina 27709.