Maersk appoints Annette Kreuziger as regional head of airfreight Europe
Annette Kreuziger has been announced as Maersk’s regional head of airfreight Europe Having previously being VP ...
Today, DSV has announced the appointment of Vanessa Readhead as business development director for its UK and Ireland healthcare division.
Ms Readhead said: “I feel extremely passionate that innovation should drive better value for customers and their customers. Innovation should be designed into solutions as a forethought and working for organisations who hold this same value is why I joined DSV.”
She has over 20 years’ public and private health sector experience, spanning patient advocacy and inclusion, clinical service delivery and supply chain logistics solutions.
Senior director, commercial and support services, Patrick Turner said: “We are delighted to welcome Vanessa as our new business development director for healthcare. She is a dynamic, values-driven business leader with a strong background in healthcare logistics. We are confident that Vanessa can guide DSV UK and further strengthen our UK and Ireland healthcare capabilities and services.”
Ms Readhead previously held the role of senior responsible officer for innovation in the NHS and has also worked for Unipart, DHL and AAH Pharmaceuticals.
In her new role, Ms Readhead will be responsible for shaping new services to meet medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical sector and the NHS needs.
