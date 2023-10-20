Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / DSV appoints Vanessa Readhead UK healthcare business development lead

Vanessa
Photo: Agility PR
By

Today, DSV has announced the appointment of Vanessa Readhead as business development director for its UK and Ireland healthcare division. 

Ms Readhead said: “I feel extremely passionate that innovation should drive better value for customers and their customers. Innovation should be designed into solutions as a forethought and working for organisations who hold this same value is why I joined DSV.” 

 She has over 20 years’ public and private health sector experience, spanning patient advocacy and inclusion, clinical service delivery and supply chain logistics solutions. 

 Senior director, commercial and support services, Patrick Turner said: “We are delighted to welcome Vanessa as our new business development director for healthcare. She is a dynamic, values-driven business leader with a strong background in healthcare logistics. We are confident that Vanessa can guide DSV UK and further strengthen our UK and Ireland healthcare capabilities and services.” 

 Ms Readhead previously held the role of senior responsible officer for innovation in the NHS and has also worked for Unipart, DHL and AAH Pharmaceuticals. 

In her new role, Ms Readhead will be responsible for shaping new services to meet medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical sector and the NHS needs. 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DSV Healthcare On the merry-go-round airfreight DB Schenker

    Most Read

    Convoy sued after claims its business model 'contributed to' fatal accident

    Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking

    Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%

    X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule

    M&A mastermind Jens Bjørn Andersen to quit DSV

    Idle tonnage passes a million teu as bigger box ships go into lay-up

    Drought and low Amazon water levels prevent liner access to Manaus

    Straight from shipyard to anchorage – long-term ULCV lay-ups loom

    1,000 jobs lost as Convoy closes in 'perfect storm of recession and contraction'

    Adani-MSC tie-up to develop major regional transhipment hub at Vizhinjam

    Asian carriers will be hit harder by CBER demise than European peers

    Flexport pins hopes on Asia backhaul traffic to put freighters in the black

    DSV star CEO Andersen out – plus ça change. R.E.A.L.L.Y.

    Volta Trucks goes bankrupt, following its battery supplier

    Maersk takes over box ship chartered by Yang Ming as sub-lets increase

    Rumours spring: Asia Shipping on the market