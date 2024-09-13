By Gavin van Marle 13/09/2024

For the past half-year or so, it has been Premium’s contention that an International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) strike across the US’s east and Gulf coasts was unlikely to happen, largely because the present White House administration had shown itself to lean on the side of labour in previous disputes – a view most succinctly summed up by this quote from Peter Friedmann of the Agricultural Transportation Coalition, speaking at the TPM conference in Long Beach in March:

“If you look at ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN