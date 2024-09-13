Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Dockers of the world: Unite and take over

dreamstime_xs_11878518
ID 11878518 © Mark Huls | Dreamstime.com
By

For the past half-year or so, it has been Premium’s contention that an International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) strike across the US’s east and Gulf coasts was unlikely to happen, largely because the present White House administration had shown itself to lean on the side of labour in previous disputes – a view most succinctly summed up by this quote from Peter Friedmann of the Agricultural Transportation Coalition, speaking at the TPM conference in Long Beach in March:

“If you look at ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    ILA Strike inaction US east coast USMX International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) United States United States Maritime Alliance (USMX)

    Most read news

    ILA doubles down on strike threat as shippers brace for port chaos

    DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations

    CVC sets out benefits of its 'superior' offer for Schenker in letter to DB

    New strings attached - shipping shapes up for 2025 with Premier Alliance launch

    Shippers seek alternatives as east coast port strike looms

    RTR: Denmark's DSV wins 14 bln-euro race for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, sources say

    Forwarders told to 'brace for impact' as ecommerce bags air capacity

    Air Canada warns of cargo disruption if strike goes ahead

    'DSV + Schenker' – shock, celebration and...risk

    'Aggressive' ecommerce growth hampered by lack of air cargo capacity

    The Schenker conundrum – chaos reigns (but been there before)

    Forwarder benefit as air cargo booking platforms look to integrate AI

    US east coast strike fears and price hikes fail to halt falling transpac rates

    Reaction: MSC 'out to kill' Mærsk

    Poor service levels at online booking platforms could boost demand for GSSAs

    HMM eyes entry into trans-Atlantic alongside $16bn investment plan