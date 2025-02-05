By Gavin van Marle 05/02/2025

As the new alliance system beds in over the course of the next few weeks, shippers are facing a larger number of metrics when it comes to choosing their carriers.

Under the previous alliance set-up of three groupings – 2M, Ocean Alliance and THE Alliance – container line customers had three networks of broadly similar designs and service offerings. 2M boasted 2.3m teu capacity; the Ocean Alliance 4.59m teu; and THE Alliance 3.27m teu.

Under the new arrangement, the Ocean Alliance will ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN