Maersk paying $100,000 a day to charter scarce post-panamax box ships
Maersk Line is being forced to pay a premium to secure scarce chartered tonnage for ...
As the new alliance system beds in over the course of the next few weeks, shippers are facing a larger number of metrics when it comes to choosing their carriers.
Under the previous alliance set-up of three groupings – 2M, Ocean Alliance and THE Alliance – container line customers had three networks of broadly similar designs and service offerings. 2M boasted 2.3m teu capacity; the Ocean Alliance 4.59m teu; and THE Alliance 3.27m teu.
Under the new arrangement, the Ocean Alliance will ...
Asia-US box traffic hits an all-time high, boosted by retail front-loading
Airfreight expected to take a hit from de minimis exemption suspension
Disappointing results for DSV – and Schenker integration will impact revenue
Contract season in limbo as carriers eye conditions for a Red Sea return
Panama gives in as US pressure on Panama Canal intensifies
Carriers hope price hikes will hold as spot rates fall in CNY doldrums
US delays tariffs on Mexico for one month as it starts negotiations
Tariff truce for Canada and Mexico – China retaliates, but lightly
Chaos swirls in wake of Trump de minimis move
Shippers 'happy to pay top dollar' for guaranteed price and capacity
UPS Supply Chain Solutions: a target for Maersk, DHL or Kuehne?
Changes on key transpacific trades as alliance services are reshuffled
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article