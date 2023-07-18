Dietrich named as new FedEx CFO

Yellow Corp roars back – dead cat bounce? Give it to FedEx!
All good then?
PRESS RELEASE
Warning to forwarders: a perfect storm on the horizon for US supply chains
Creditors throw a lifeline to struggling US trucking group Yellow
JetOneX forced to park its 747Fs as charter rates dip below breakeven
Evergreen to overtake Hapag-Lloyd as it orders 24 ships
Zim revises guidance to full-year loss over 'muted' demand for rest of year
Use of 'smart' containers speeds up as more ocean carriers get onboard
Carriers doing more for less, as lower freight rates take their toll
Box lines slam on the brakes in a charter market feeling the pain
Indian intra-Asia freight rates tumble, even into negative territory
Carriers blank voyages and look for port call inducements as demand slows
Comment on this article