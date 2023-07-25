By LoadstarEditorial 25/07/2023

PRESS RELEASE

DHL Group to acquire Turkish parcel delivery provider MNG Kargo

– This strategic acquisition complements DHL Group’s European eCommerce parcel network

– Delivering parcels to 600,000 addresses per day, MNG Kargo is one of the leading parcel delivery companies in Turkey

– Turkish parcel market expects double-digit growth over the next years, driven by young, dynamic population with high affinity for digitalization and online shopping

– E-commerce is one of the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN