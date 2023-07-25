DHL Group M&A: 'Earnings accretion scenarios in a hypothetical DB Schenker tie-up'
In a note released yesterday to investors, UBS analysts said that they had revisited their ...
PRESS RELEASE
DHL Group to acquire Turkish parcel delivery provider MNG Kargo
– This strategic acquisition complements DHL Group’s European eCommerce parcel network
– Delivering parcels to 600,000 addresses per day, MNG Kargo is one of the leading parcel delivery companies in Turkey
– Turkish parcel market expects double-digit growth over the next years, driven by young, dynamic population with high affinity for digitalization and online shopping
– E-commerce is one of the ...
Good news, and bad news, on the freight rate front for carriers
Missed pension and benefit payments pushes Yellow closer to the edge
Supply chain in the era of the new 'NOT normal'
With 122 new ships on the way, CMA CGM has Maersk in its sights
Canadian west coast port strike back on – and then off, for now
ILWU to vote on Canada's west coast ports deal tomorrow
Union rejects mediator's plan to end Canadian west coast port strike
Coming 'explosion' of new tonnage threatens box ship charter market
Mundra Port still struggling to clear cyclone-induced container logjam
SM Group founder sets limit of $3.5bn for acquisition of HMM
Drought threatens return of shipping disruption on US waterways
