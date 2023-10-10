By Alex Lennane 10/10/2023

The brand Danzas AEI Emirates is to disappear, after DHL Global Forwarding said today it had agreed to buy the remaining 60% of its shares from Investment Trading Group. DHL has pledged jobs will be safe.

Danzas AEI had been run as a joint-venture between holding company Al Tayer Group and DHL GF, with DHL already owning 40% of the company. Danzas AEI will now be folded into DHL GF’s Middle East and Africa operation.

“In the many years of close and trusting partnership with the Investment Trading Group, we have made Danzas more and more successful and stronger,” said Tim Scharwath, CEO of DHL Group.

“We are proud and grateful for what we have achieved together. With DHL on course for growth in the region, the combination of the two organisations will create a compelling proposition for customers that promotes efficiency and sustainability.”

DHL said the integration, which remains subject to approval, will see shared management services, synergies and efficiencies, and “seamless collaboration”. DHL added that “nothing will change for the existing employees, except that they will become 100% part of the DHL family”.

According to Al Tayer Group, Danzas has 1,200 employees. It owns and operates 20 facilities across Dubai and the northern Emirates, with key sites in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai World Central and Dubai Airport Free Zone. It offers air, ocean and road products, and claims to be the regional market leader in customs brokerage. Its warehouse capacity exceeds 240,000sq metres.

“Dubai has become an important logistics hub in recent years,” said Matar Humaid Al Tayer, vice chairman & board member of Al Tayer Group.

“We are proud to have made a significant contribution to this success together with our partner DHL. As Dubai and the GCC continue to evolve economically, we believe that the full integration of Danzas into DHL‘s network will unlock the potential needed to become a truly leading logistics provider in the region. We are proud to have been able to accompany Danzas to this point in his journey.”