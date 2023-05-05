Sign up for our FREE newsletter
DB Schenker Korea opens distribution & logistics centre in Incheon FTZ

PRESS RELEASE

A state-of-the-art facility that focuses on sustainability, innovation, and creating a safe and sophisticated working environment

 

Incheon City, Korea, May 2023 – DB Schenker Korea further invests for customers in Northeast Asia. The newly opened KLC 2 warehouse, strategically located inside the Incheon Free Economic Zone in South Korea, offers more than 40,000 square meters of storage space and features TAPA A, LEED GOLD certification, and adhered to NFPA standards, in addition to superior quality management systems and values.

Dr. Niklas Wilmking, CEO of DB Schenker Asia Pacific said: “KLC 2 is one of the largest investments in the history of DB Schenker in the APAC region. We continue to strengthen our operations in South Korea as a key logistics hub for our international customers. This proves the importance of South Korea for the region and our global network, underpinned with Service excellence and sustainability in our solutions as our promise to our customers.”

KLC2’s land area is 13,440 square meters, with one utility floor beneath the ground and seven floors above, including three mezzanine floors, all of which are used for storage and logistics operations, with ancillary space for amenities and offices. The total gross floor area is now 40,325 sqm.

Honorary guests of the opening ceremony included H.E. Michael Reiffenstuel, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Korea, Ju Young Byun, the Vice Commissioner of Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority.

