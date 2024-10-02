Supervisory board of Deutsche Bahn approves sale of logistics subsidiary DB Schenker to DSV

By LoadstarEditorial 02/10/2024

Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bahn AG approves sale of logistics subsidiary DB Schenker to DSV

Chairman of the DB Supervisory Board Gatzer: “Important milestone for DB” • CEO of Deutsche Bahn Lutz: “DB Group focuses on the core business and the structural modernization of Deutsche Bahn”

(Berlin, October 2, 2024) Today, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bahn AG approved the sale of DB Schenker to the Danish transport and logistics group DSV at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday. At the same time, the federal government today granted the approval required for the transaction under the Federal Budget Code (BHO). The sale is expected to be completed in the course of 2025 once all regulatory approvals have been obtained.

On September 13, 2024, the Management Board of DB AG had signed an agreement under which it sells its logistics subsidiary to DSV for an enterprise value of 14.3 billion euros. Including the expected interest income until closing, the total sales value is up to 14.8 billion euros.

“The sale of DB Schenker marks an important milestone for DB in its efforts to fully focus on restructuring the rail infrastructure in Germany and providing climate-friendly passenger and freight transport operations in Germany and Europe,” explained Werner Gatzer, Chairman of the DB Supervisory Board.

“We have set clear goals to structurally modernize Deutsche Bahn in the areas of infrastructure, operations and profitability and focus on the core business. The proceeds from the sale will significantly reduce DB’s debt and thus make an important contribution to the financial stability of the DB Group. At the same time, DB Schenker will gain a strong strategic owner in DSV,” said Dr. Richard Lutz, CEO of Deutsche Bahn.

In December 2023, DB launched an open, transparent and non-discriminatory process for the sale of DB Schenker in accordance with EU law. As a result, DSV has prevailed with clearly the most economically advantageous offer for Deutsche Bahn.

DB Schenker, with around 72,700 employees at over 1,850 locations in more than 130 countries, will be able to continue its development in the future in partnership with DSV. Planned investments of around one billion euros in the coming years are intended to promote additional growth potential. DSV has made a clear commitment to German co-determination and to existing collective and company agreements. Together, one of the world’s leading transportation and logistics companies shall be created.

DB Schenker is one of the leading logistics service providers worldwide. The company offers land transport, air and ocean freight, as well as comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management from a single source. With the goal of a sustainable future for the logistics industry, the company continuously invests in innovative transportation solutions, renewable energies and low-emission products for its customers.

About Deutsche Bahn AG

The DB Group is a leading provider in the mobility and logistics sector. The DB Group essentially consists of the rail system group and the major international subsidiary DB Schenker. The “Systemverbund Bahn” comprises the passenger transport activities in Germany, the rail freight activities, the operational service units and the railroad infrastructure companies. The DB Group, headquartered in Berlin, employs around 340,000 people. The focus of its business activities is on rail transportation in Germany.