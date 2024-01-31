Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

DB Schenker contract logistics blends tech and talent

DB Schenker_Warehouse Rudna_Robot_Credit DB Schenker
By
Essen/Rudna, 31 January 2024 – DB Schenker’s new contract logistics warehouse in Rudna, Czech Republic is driving efficiency, quality, and speed in the supply chain. With the new site, the logistics provider combines customized logistics solutions with automation and robotization to transform operations within the warehouse. More than 100 autonomous mobile robots (AMR), seven packing lines with 162 stations, a vertical order picker and an automated sorter are successfully deployed. Niklas Wilmking, Member of the Management Board for Contract Logistics, DB Schenker: “DB Schenker offers an excellent environment for innovation, technology, and highly qualified employees. By deploying automation and robotization, we have been able to optimize processes. This ensures particularly fast and punctual handling and at the same time creates better conditions for employees. After just a few weeks of operation, we were able to achieve a significant throughput for our customer from the electronics sector.”

Robots work hand in hand with qualified operators Following a successful pilot phase, around 650 employees at the site will be supported in their work by automated technology. The robots are used in direct collaboration to relieve operators of heavy physical or monotonous tasks as well as to make processes more efficient and productive. The autonomous robots are controlled by software that records all shelf locations and the location of all goods. The robot closest to a shelf picks up the shelf and takes it to the desired picking station. The operator uses the pick-to-light system to remove the required quantity of goods from the shelf. After removing the goods from the shelf provided by the autonomous mobile robot, the operator places the box with the goods on the conveyor belt, which transports them to the next work station for further processing, consolidation or packaging. The autonomous robots can be loaded with up to 500 kg per robot. Their batteries last up to three hours. When the battery is low, they drive to one of the charging stations in the warehouse and have their battery recharged in less than ten minutes. The robot system operates on a conveyor line with a total length of 3,000 meters. In addition to the retail business, the new distribution center will also be used for B2C and e-commerce traffic, including value-added services. In future, up to 59 million products per year are to be delivered from this site. The following video gives you an opportunity to take a look inside the warehouse in Rudna: https://youtu.be/0Vv2lrKJIAY

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Czech Republic DB Schenker robotics Warehouse DHL Global Forwarding On the merry-go-round Panalpina

    Most Read

    Two Maersk box ships come under fire in latest Houthi missile attack

    What on earth is going on at Schiphol?

    Weak demand and overcapacity adding to carrier Red Sea stress

    EXCLUSIVE: CMA CGM – French roulette in the air ahead of Bolloré closing

    THE Alliance carriers move to calm customer nerves after Hapag defection

    The watershed DB Schenker sale – 'hearing this, heard that?'

    Angry importers hit by delivery delays and rising costs, but rates are softening

    Asia-Europe spot rates level out as CNY doldrums come into view

    Middle East land bridge offers 'express' solution to extended shipping transits

    Red Sea: buoyant demand for sea-air, but sea-to-air shift treads water

    Charter market heats up – carriers could need up to 200 extra ships

    Could Los Angeles be the new sea-air hub for Asia-Europe shippers?

    Sea Legend joins opportunists launching Red Sea services

    Menzies Aviation acquires 50% stake in Jardine Aviation Services Group

    Insurance refusal and higher premiums adds to pressure on carriers

    Rates boom and alliance shake-up strengthen objections to HMM sale