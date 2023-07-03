DSV, Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – going nowhere fast
Just spotted
I was joyfully sunbathing on the beach yesterday down the east coast of Italy and I got a bit too emotional, I think – the bear inside me growing disproportionally proud of his inner bearishness – while reading a revised edition of “The Intelligent Investor” by the founding father of value investing, Benjamin Graham.
Thinking transport and logistics (T&L), as I sat there under the umbrella avoiding a burning next to a fully exposed T&L procurement guy who came to visit ...
Canada's turn to feel the heat as port workers agree to July strike
Carriers sailing in red ink, with 'another rates bloodbath' heating up
Evergreen consolidates container shipping assets amid family feud
Legal wrangle over Western Global finances as airline eyes bankruptcy
MSC leads capacity exodus from transpacific – but Zim bucks the trend
Maersk unleashes ‘shock and awe’ rate hike on Asia-North Europe
Major rail operators set to form new US intermodal freight corridor
EXCLUSIVE: Global head of key logistics vertical leaves Mærsk
HMM goes it alone on Asia-Med – 'clearly the strongest trade'
Logistics tycoon John Lau sues EV Cargo founder over investment
New blood for 'logistics colossus' Kuehne as DSV hits new high
Pharma supply shortages drive calls for more integrated supply chains
Comment on this article