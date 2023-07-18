Cosco Shipping connects Europe and South America with new ESE2 service

CMA CGM eyes car-carrier market boom as liners are ready to invest
French container carrier CMA CGM, already spreading its wings by entering the air cargo and ...
PRESS RELEASE
The new weekly service will start on 16th September 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay
Hamburg, 18.07.2023 – With its new weekly service ESE2 starting this September, COSCO SHIPPING connects North Europe and Mediterranean with the East Coast of South America, including the fastest transit time of only 12 days between Algeciras, Spain and Santos, Brazil.
ESE2 fully covers the South America East region, radiating to markets such as Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay more effectively. Callings such as Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Paranagua, Itapoa and other major ports in Plata have been included.
With ESE2’s calls in various base ports in Europe, including consuming markets such as UK, Germany, Netherlands and Belgium, customers can rely on more precise delivery to the European region, while the calling of Lisbon reflects the diversity of this service and will boast the continuous development for potential market.
ESE2 provides a stable weekly service and offers very competitive transit times from East Coast South America to Europe, e.g. connecting Santos with Rotterdam in only 18 days and vice versa in 26 days.
By using its supply chain products and European feeder network, COSCO SHIPPING connects all areas in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean area with main economic regions of East Coast South America.
With the launch of ESE2, COSCO SHIPPING as a trusted partner and supporter of long-term development demand for customers further strengthens its customer-centric concept with faster transit times, reliable schedules and comprehensive coverage.
The new branded ESE2 service will commence in Montevideo on 16th September 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay, with COSCO SHIPPING’s “Xin Nan Tong” to become the very first vessel on the new route. In Europe, “Xin Chong Qing” will start on 21st September 2023 from Rotterdam.
The rotation is as follows:
Rotterdam – London Gateway – Hamburg – Antwerp – Lisbon – Algeciras – Santos – Paranagua – Montevideo – Buenos Aires – Itapoa – Paranagua – Santos – Rio De Janeiro – Algeciras – Rotterdam.
French container carrier CMA CGM, already spreading its wings by entering the air cargo and ...
Having lost significant business as a consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, commercial feeder ...
Maersk says “there may be reasons for optimism”, as it hopes for a “surge in ...
French carrier CMA CGM has ordered a dozen 13,000 teu methanol-fuelled containerships at Hyundai Samho ...
Cosco Shipping Holdings deputy GM Chen Shuai has sought to calm concerns that the overcapacity ...
Following discontent with the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and Energy Efficiency Existing Ships Index ...
Warning to forwarders: a perfect storm on the horizon for US supply chains
Creditors throw a lifeline to struggling US trucking group Yellow
JetOneX forced to park its 747Fs as charter rates dip below breakeven
Evergreen to overtake Hapag-Lloyd as it orders 24 ships
Zim revises guidance to full-year loss over 'muted' demand for rest of year
Use of 'smart' containers speeds up as more ocean carriers get onboard
Carriers doing more for less, as lower freight rates take their toll
Box lines slam on the brakes in a charter market feeling the pain
Indian intra-Asia freight rates tumble, even into negative territory
Carriers blank voyages and look for port call inducements as demand slows
Comment on this article