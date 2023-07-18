Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Cosco Shipping connects Europe and South America with new ESE2 service

The new weekly service will start on 16th September 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay

 

Hamburg, 18.07.2023 – With its new weekly service ESE2 starting this September, COSCO SHIPPING connects North Europe and Mediterranean with the East Coast of South America, including the fastest transit time of only 12 days between Algeciras, Spain and Santos, Brazil.

ESE2 fully covers the South America East region, radiating to markets such as Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay more effectively. Callings such as Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Paranagua, Itapoa and other major ports in Plata have been included.

With ESE2’s calls in various base ports in Europe, including consuming markets such as UK, Germany, Netherlands and Belgium, customers can rely on more precise delivery to the European region, while the calling of Lisbon reflects the diversity of this service and will boast the continuous development for potential market.

ESE2 provides a stable weekly service and offers very competitive transit times from East Coast South America to Europe, e.g. connecting Santos with Rotterdam in only 18 days and vice versa in 26 days.

By using its supply chain products and European feeder network, COSCO SHIPPING connects all areas in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean area with main economic regions of East Coast South America.

With the launch of ESE2, COSCO SHIPPING as a trusted partner and supporter of long-term development demand for customers further strengthens its customer-centric concept with faster transit times, reliable schedules and comprehensive coverage.

The new branded ESE2 service will commence in Montevideo on 16th September 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay, with COSCO SHIPPING’s “Xin Nan Tong” to become the very first vessel on the new route. In Europe, “Xin Chong Qing” will start on 21st September 2023 from Rotterdam.

The rotation is as follows:

Rotterdam – London Gateway – Hamburg – Antwerp – Lisbon – Algeciras – Santos – Paranagua – Montevideo – Buenos Aires – Itapoa – Paranagua – Santos – Rio De Janeiro – Algeciras – Rotterdam.

