Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Cosco box-making unit's ex-chairman 'arrested' a day after resigning

20231123 - Liu Chong
By

Liu Chong, former chairman of Cosco Shipping Development (CSD), the group’s ship-leasing and container manufacturing division, has reportedly been arrested by the Chinese authorities, just a day after his sudden resignation.

CSD had announced his resignation on Tuesday, saying he was “unable to devote sufficient time to perform duties by reason of personal affairs”. It added that Mr Liu had no disagreements with the board.

However, Chinese media has reported Mr Liu had been detained and his former office at CSD had been sealed. Mr Liu also stepped down as a director of China Everbright Bank, Cinda Asset Management and China Merchants Securities.

His downfall came after CSD announced on 30 October that Q3 23 net profit had plunged 90% year on year, to CNY101.1m ($13.87m), and by 67% for first nine months, to CNY1.2bn ($165.22m).

CSD, also parent of container manufacturer Dong Fang International and box lessor Florens, blamed the sharp decline in its financial performance on dismal demand for new containers, prompted by the end of the Covid-fuelled boom that saw freight rates regress from historical highs.

Caixin Global, a Chinese financial news outlet, reported allegations that Mr Liu may have been involved in corruption at another company.

Prior to becoming CSD chairman in June 2022, Mr Liu was vice-chairman of its larger compatriot peer, China International Marine Containers (CIMC).

The Chinese government has come down hard on graft in recent years, resulting in reported detentions of several executives at Chinese finance lessors. In August, there was talk that China United Lines’ co-CEO, Raymond Chen, had been detained, as the state-controlled intra-Asia carrier withdrew from all its long-haul routes and allowed its planned listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to lapse.

However, days later, CULines released photographs showing Mr Chen at a company meeting, dispelling rumours.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China United Lines Container Shipping Cosco Dong Fang International Container Florens Asia-Mediterranean HMM Takeover Talk Yeosu Gwangyang Port Authority

    Most Read

    Forwarders right to 'be wary' of CMA-Ceva links, says whistle-blower

    South African port congestion sees queue of 96 ships at anchor

    Forwarders losing out on the ecommerce business driving airfreight demand

    Asia-Europe carriers play hardball with threats of service suspension

    Carriers at a critical juncture as spot market flashes red signals again

    More shipping lines set to plunge into losses in Q4

    Car-carrier attack by rebels came after new hijack alert

    More surcharges loom for shippers as Panama Canal restrictions tighten

    Forwarders see shifting trends driving change in Asian supply chains  

    Freightos posts poor Q3 results, but this may be the least of its troubles

    DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – only one model rocks in the down cycle

    As Saudi pumps $133bn into global hub dream, is it now logistics-washing?

    US east coast ports seeing the Asia import tide turn back west

    ACE 2023 conference brings forwarders, GSSAs, and airlines together to focus on time critical logistics challenges

    Abu Dhabi Ports eyeing $2bn swoop on Indonesia's Meratus Line

    Analysis: AP Møller-Mærsk's 'lost years' are upon us