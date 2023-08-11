Container lines hope for intra-Asia boost as ex-India rates continue slide
Container lines – predominantly those operating on China-India trades – are cementing their networks to ...
China United Lines has dispelled talk that its chairman and co-CEO, Raymond Chen Honghui, has been detained, with photos of him at a management meeting on Tuesday.
Talk that all was not well with the company started when Mr Chen disappeared from public view more than a month ago, with rumours that he had been detained.
That coincided with CULines retreating entirely from long-haul routes – its Asia-Mediterranean service had its last sailing on 15 July.
CULines was among the opportunistic regional operators that diversified into transpacific and Asia-Europe services during the Covid-19-fuelled boom between 2020 and 2022, but when the market ‘normalised’ late last year, the company withdrew its long-haul routes gradually.
At this week’s meeting, the carrier’s management said it would be refocusing on its core business of intra-Asia shipping, and explained that terminating its long-haul services had been a reaction to the weakening freight rates on those routes.
A CULines statement quoted Mr Chen, who said: “We’re aware of the dynamic market environment and have taken decisive measures to adapt. We need to be agile and adopt long-term strategies.”
The statement also reaffirmed the carrier would take delivery of ordered newbuildings, contradicting market talk that the larger vessels would be sold.
Between October and early next year, CULines will receive two 2,400 teu ships from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and two of 2,700 teu from CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding, while two 7,000 teu ships are scheduled for delivery from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding by 2025.
CULines said their financing had been negotiated and the newbuildings would be deployed “according to market demand”.
Meanwhile, an industry source told The Loadstar that Mr Chen had been “released from detention” last weekend. Furthermore, CULines’ co-CEO, former Hapag-Lloyd executive Lars Christiansen, was noticeably absent from the meeting, fuelling speculation he may no longer hold his executive role. Instead, sharing the spotlight with Mr Chen was CULines president Ding Wei.
No mention was made of the planned listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but Linerlytica analyst Tan Hua Joo told The Loadstar the initial public offering had lapsed. It generally takes between four and 12 months from the date of an IPO application to the listing, and CULines had filed its application in February 2022.
Mr Tan said: “It won’t be possible to revive the IPO, given the current weak shipping market. The 7,000 teu ships could still be operated by CULines on the Asia-Indian Subcontinent and Middle East routes even though it no longer operates on the transpacific and Asia-Europe routes. However, the ships would also be available for sale.”
Almost every regional operator that expanded into long-haul lanes has pulled out, a situation Drewry senior manager (container research) Simon Heaney expected. He said: “New entrants were able to expand into new markets, despite higher slot costs, simply because freight rates were so high. Now, of course, the breakeven line is much higher and harder to clear, so, sensibly, they are retreating back to lanes where their ships are cost-competitive.
“These always had the feel of opportunistic (and temporary) cash grabs. It’s always good for shippers to have extra options, but unless the new entrants are committed to a trade, it doesn’t foster longer-term partnerships with customers.”
Container lines – predominantly those operating on China-India trades – are cementing their networks to ...
The future of China United Lines (CULines) is uncertain after its dreams of building a ...
SeaLead Shipping has confirmed to The Loadstar it has suspended its Far East-US west coast service. It ...
China United Lines (CULines) has engaged Yang Ming’s former chairman, Bronson Hsieh, and Wan Hai’s ...
The last sailing of the Asia-Europe Express (AEX) service run jointly by China United Lines ...
Severe early termination penalties on charters have seen a number of smaller carriers continue to ...
Panama Canal draught restrictions start to bite, sparking liner surcharges
MSC follows its peers and hikes Asia-N Europe FAK rates
'Look to costs' says Hapag-Lloyd CEO, as freight rates are 'unsustainable'
Flood of mega-newbuilds a real challenge for carrier fleet managers
Remember when Maersk terminated TradeLens – who will now take over digitalising the shipping industry?
It's official: without extra parental support, Toll Group goes under
UPS: 'all hands on deck' to retrieve million parcels a day lost to rivals
Niger putsch restricts air cargo flows to and from West Africa
The capacity and rates fallout at the end of Yellow's LTL road
Inside the MSC family as Mærsk comes up short
Australia cracks down on cocaine smuggling, with 100 companies in its sights
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7926 382 655
Comment on this article