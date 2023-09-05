Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Contargo takes over HE-Logistics BV

Contargo Rotterdam-Koblenz
By

PRESS RELEASE

Rotterdam, 4 September 2023 – On 1 September 2023, Contargo Road Logistics took over the Dutch transport company HE-Logistics B.V. With this move Contargo is further expanding its position in container direct trucking within the Benelux states.

HE-Logistics offers container transports using its own and chartered trucks, reefer and trailer transports, and consolidated and conventional transport services. “By taking over HE-Logistics B.V. we are strengthening our position especially in the Netherlands”, says Marcel Hulsker, Co-Managing Director of Contargo GmbH & Co. KG. “We will also be able to extend our product portfolio to include trailer and reefer transports in the Benelux countries and in Europe.”

Operations of HE-Logistics B.V. will continue in future under the name Contargo HE-Logistics B.V. The managing director of HE-Logistics, B.V., Hennie van der Graaf, will continue to act within the Contargo Group as Branch Manager of Contargo HE-Logistics B.V. under Managing Directors Marcel Hulsker and Cor Bakker.

