By Alessandro Pasetti 24/07/2023

The table is all set for earnings season*, with the two most-followed forwarders boasting major sea (and air) exposure reporting tomorrow after several land-based T&L players from the US disappointed on fundamentals last week.

(*Here’s a preview from 5 July: “US & Europe ’Top 8’ – for whom the earnings bell tolls the hardest”.)

But it is the asset-heavy ocean carriers that spur the imagination, with several pundits suggesting their interims won’t be as bad as feared by the bears. There’s truth in that, ...

